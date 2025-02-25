How can Marcos be a dictator when he isn’t vindictive – Adiong

MANILA, Philippines — The claim that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. is veering towards dictatorship is far from reality since the Chief Executive has not been vindictive despite uncalled-for attacks, a lawmaker from the House of Representatives said on Monday.

Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong in a press briefing at the Batasang Pambansa complex said that he does not see any characteristics of a dictator from MarcosJr., because the latter has been diplomatic even if the attacks against him involved his relatives already.

Adiong was referring to Vice President Sara Duterte’s threats to kill Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez last November 2024, and her warning that he will dig up the body of the President’s father, former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“Diktador ba ‘yong minumura ka, ang tatay mo sinasabi kung ano-ano tatanggalin, i-exhume tapos itatapon sa West Philippine Sea, i-threaten ang buhay mo, i-threaten ang wife mo, i-threaten ang Speaker of the House, ang pinsan mo? Tapos wala siyang ginagawa directly? He has all the power at his disposal and yet he is doing nothing,” Adiong said.

(Are you a dictator if you get badmouthed, your father’s remains were threatened to be exhumed and thrown into the West Philippine Sea, your life, your wife, and the House Speaker who is your cousin were threatened? Then he did not do anything directly?)

“In fact ang mga response niya (Marcos) is so diplomatic, characteristic ba ‘yon ng isang dictator? I don’t think so […] Hindi nga ho siya vindictive eh,” he added.

(In fact his (Marcos) responses have been so diplomatic, is that the characteristic of a dictator? I don’t think so […] he is not even vindictive.)

Fake news factory

It was Duterte’s father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, who recently claimed that Marcos is veering towards dictatorship.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin then downplayed the older Duterte’s statements, saying that the ex-leader is a “one-man fake news factory.”

According to Adiong, no elected official or sitting Supreme Court justice was arrested nor removed from office during Marcos’ time — in an apparent shade to the fate of former senator Leila de Lima and former chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

De Lima faced different drug-related charges and was detained for almost seven years, only for her to be acquitted in all cases.

Sereno meanwhile was removed through a quo warranto petition filed by former solicitor general Jose Calida.

“Wala naman ho sa administration niya na may nakaupong chief justice na na-quo warranto o kinasuhan. Wala ho sa administration niya na may sitting senator na kinasuhan at pinakulong. So there’s no indication to me — magmi-midterm na po ang kanyang administration — wala po ang indication ang nagsasabing (diktador),” Adiong said.

(No one during his administration, like a chief justice, was removed through a quo warranto petition. No sitting senator was charged and detained. So there’s no indication to me — this administration is nearing the middle of its term — there is no indication saying that he’s a dictator.)

Impeachment trial

Adiong also noted that Marcos has refrained from ordering the Senate to convene a special session even if that will mean that the impeachment trial of Vice President Duterte will push through.

“He respects the separation of powers […] he does not even want, there are many legal opinions stating that ‘President, you request the Senate to convene for any emergency session.’ He did not do that because he respects the separation of powers. He allows all the agencies to work according to its mandates. That’s not an indication, that’s not even an attribute of a dictator,” he noted.

Earlier, Adiong’s colleague, Deputy Majority Leader and La Union 1st District Rep. Paolo Ortega, called former president Rodrigo Duterte a “father-faker” for his alleged insistence on using misinformation and disinformation to propel his Senate slate’s campaign.

