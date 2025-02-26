Meet Precious Mae Villaver, deaf runner who conquered 160km ultramarathon

CEBU CITY, Philippines— There is a rare breed of individuals who willingly push themselves to the limits, enduring grueling and sometimes extreme challenges just to see how far they can go.

One of them is 29-year-old Cebuana Precious Mae Villaver, who recently accomplished an extraordinary feat by finishing the 160-kilometer Bataan Death March (BDM) Ultramarathon.

What makes her achievement even more remarkable?

Villaver is deaf. Yet, in a test of sheer willpower, she conquered the grueling race in 31 hours with barely any rest.

Though the challenge may seem overwhelming, her story is one of grit, determination, and resilience – an excellent example to the power of the human spirit.

Enduring the Challenge

The annual BDM Ultramarathon commemorates the infamous Bataan Death March of World War II, where thousands of Filipino and American soldiers perished after being forced to march for miles under brutal conditions by the Japanese occupiers.

For Villaver, it was one of the hardest battles she has ever faced.

“Running for 31 hours straight was really exhausting. At some points, I vomited from exhaustion, my legs felt like they would give out, and I was so tired that I had to sleep on the street. But I couldn’t stop for long—I would lie down for three to five minutes, close my eyes just to rest, then get up and run again,” she shared.

What kept Villaver going was the unwavering determination and an ultra-supportive crew.

“I wasn’t alone. My support crew was there the entire time, helping me push forward,” said Villaver, who started her running journey in 2016.

Humble beginnings

She began with just a 5-kilometer run. Today, she proudly calls herself a finisher of the Philippines’ “Mount Everest” of marathons—and a proud member of the Paksit Running Club.

Running has been her go-to sport since she was young. Besides running, she also ventures into cycling. When at home, Villaver loves cross-stitching and spending time with her cats.

Breaking barriers

Villaver’s greatest challenges didn’t start with the BDM Ultramarathon. As a deaf runner, she has had to overcome obstacles most athletes never even think about.

“I can’t hear during races, so I have to be extra aware of my surroundings,” she explained.

Outside of running, communication is another hurdle.

“I only understand English, so interacting with people who speak only Bisaya or Tagalog can be tough. Simple conversations or asking for help can be difficult. But I’ve learned to adapt—using gestures, writing, and technology to bridge the gap,” she shared.

Despite these struggles, Villaver never lets her disability define her.

“I focus on my abilities, my passion for running, and proving that I can achieve anything I set my mind to.”

Inspiring others

Villaver hopes to be a beacon of inspiration, especially to the deaf community and others who might feel limited by their disability.

“I want to be like those people who are brave, strong, and always trying their best,” she said.

Her message to those dreaming of taking on their own challenges is always take the risk and go for it.

“Go for it! It won’t always be easy, but you’re capable of amazing things. Start with small steps, practice regularly, and most importantly, believe in yourself. That finish-line feeling will be worth every effort. Keep going, stay strong, and know that you’ll achieve your goal,” she concluded. / mme