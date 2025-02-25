51 rescued after motor banca sinks off Olango Island

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 51 individuals crowded on a motor banca as they left the islet-barangay of Caubian on their way home to mainland Olango Island on Tuesday morning, February 25.

The motor banca sank after it was battered by big waves.

Luckily, help immediately came and all of the passengers and crew members were rescued.

READ: Motor banca sinks during fluvial procession

Authorities are currently investigating the incident that risked the safety of 51 individuals that included a 7-month-old baby, a 3-year-old child, and some senior citizens.

Nagiel Bañacia, head of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), said that the group attended a fiesta celebration in Caubian on Sunday.

READ: One dead after motorbanca capsizes off the shore of Daanbantayan

They were on their way back home to Olango Island at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday when the tragedy happened. It started to rain shortly before they reached their destination at around 10:30 a.m.

Bañacia said that the motor banca, M/B Ningning, was battered by big waves which damaged its engine and caused the vessel to capsize.

READ: 4 missing, 4 rescued in separate sea tragedies in northern Cebu

Call for help

After they found telco signal, some of the passengers were able to immediately call for help. There were also those who managed to catch public attention after they posted on social media their call for assistance.

“Pagduol na sila sa Olango Island, particulary diri sa Barangay Caw-oy, dunay upat ka mga dagkong bawod nga nagsunod. Pirmirong bawod, ikaduha, ikatulo, nasudlan dayon ang ilang bangka. Unya bangka man, wala dayon malunod. Ang uban nangambak,” Bañacia said.

(Shortly before they reached Olango Island, particularly at the vicinity of Brgy. Caw-oy, they were hit by four big successive waves. The first wave hit, followed by the second. When the third wave hit, water started to accumulate on the motor banca. It was then that the banca started to slowly sink. The other passengers decided to jump into the waters.)

“Kay naa may signal, nakakita gani ta nga ang uban nangayo ug tabang. Naay nag-post sa Facebook. So sa social media, namonitor sab nato,” he added.

(Because there was signal, we saw some of the victims appeal for help. There were those who posted on Facebook. So, we also monitored what was going on in social media.)

Rescue operations

Personnel of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) and the Philippine Coast Guard, in coordination with the Maritime Police, helped rescue the 51 passengers, including the crew members.

Some of the nearby residents also helped during the rescue operation.

All of the rescued individuals were brought to the Mini Hoops Dome in mainland Lapu-Lapu City and were given clothes to change and food to eat. They were also made to under go stress debriefing before they were sent back home to Olango Island.

Bañacia said that the motor banca that they boarded was overloaded. It was only supposed to carry 20 people since it was designed for fishing and not to transport passengers.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP