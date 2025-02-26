Viral ayuda video fuels public debate on government aid fairness

CEBU CITY, Philippines –A now-deleted Facebook reel showing a woman flaunting her outfit and what appeared to be luxury items while allegedly receiving government financial aid has drawn intense public criticism.

Frustrated taxpayers have questioned the fairness and integrity of the distribution system.

Before it was taken down, the viral ayuda video showed the woman carrying what many perceived as expensive belongings, including an air conditioner, branded bags, nail extensions, AirPods, and a portable fan, while purportedly lining up to claim “ayuda.”

“To the Philippine government: Asa na ang atong buwis?” one netizen commented. “We understand helping people is important, but dili ba dapat ang tabang para sa mga tinuod nga nanginahanglan? ”

While the viral ayuda video did not specify which assistance program was involved, many viewers quickly linked it to the newly launched Ayuda Para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP), an initiative aimed at cushioning the impact of inflation on low-income earners.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) introduced AKAP as part of the 2025 national budget, providing financial assistance ranging from P2,000 to P10,000 to minimum wage earners and near-poor households.

However, the program has been criticized because of fears that it could be exploited for political gain, particularly with the 2025 midterm elections approaching.

Concerns have also been raised about the risk of undeserving recipients benefiting from the program – like the owman in the viral ayuda video – while taxpayers shoulder the cost.

Critics argue that government resources should be allocated to sustainable programs, such as skills training and employment initiatives, rather than short-term cash assistance.

To address these issues, the DSWD has collaborated with the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to implement stricter beneficiary screening processes.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian emphasized that a revised intake form and thorough verification process will be used to ensure that only genuinely qualified individuals receive aid.

“The new form will specifically identify whether the applicant is truly affected by inflation,” Gatchalian stated. “While DSWD social workers have always exercised prudence in screening beneficiaries, we are strengthening the process to eliminate loopholes.”

Additionally, the agency assured the public that AKAP guidelines will explicitly state that the program is insulated from political influence and that fraudulent activities, including falsification of documents, will carry severe consequences.

DSWD-7: Aid is based on need, not appearance

Meanwhile, DSWD-Region 7 Director Shalaine Marie S. Lucero clarified that eligibility for government aid is determined through strict assessment procedures and not based on an applicant’s outward appearance or possessions.

“Wala’y mulinya nga mangayog tabang nga wala manginahanglan og tabang,” Lucero explained during a news media forum on February 25.

She added that social workers review official documents, conduct interviews, and assess crisis situations before granting assistance to avoid instances such as the viral ayuda video..

Lucero acknowledged public concerns and reassured taxpayers that the agency follows stringent policies to prevent misuse of aid.

She urged citizens to report any instances of fraudulent claims so that necessary actions could be taken.

Accountability

Despite these reassurances, many Filipinos remain skeptical, with calls for greater transparency in aid distribution.

Taxpayers argue that while they support government programs designed to assist the underprivileged, they want clearer assurances that these funds are being allocated to those who truly need them unlike the woman in the viral ayuda video.

“This isn’t about being against helping. It’s about making sure the help goes to the right people and that it really makes a difference in their lives. We want transparency and accountability. We, as taxpayers, deserve to know that our money is being used wisely,” a concerned citizen stated.

