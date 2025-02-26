Centenarian’s secret to longer life: Fish and vegetables

TUBURAN, Cebu — Fish and vegetables. These were the primary foods eaten by the 100-year-old Epifania Camingawan from Tuburan town in midwestern Cebu.

Camingawan is the oldest beneficiary of the cash gift given to senior citizens by the National Commission on Senior Citizens (NCSC) during its inaugural payout on Wednesday, Feb. 26, in Tuburan.

Camingawan, who just turned 100 last February 6, said that eating healthy foods was the prime reason she was able to reach a century of her life.

“Isda ra gyud og kamunggay, utan. Ang kamunggay (akong sud-anon), pananglitan walay kamunggay unya naay isda, aw isda. Kung wala gani, kamunggay lang. Naa man gani magsuwa lang ko’g luy-a,” Camingawan said.

Moreover, Camingawan admitted that she used to drink softdrinks when she was younger, but as she aged, she stopped drinking from it, including alcoholic drinks.

She also does not eat much pork or beef, but she eats goat meat which she is also picky of.

“Dili ko mukaon og baho (nga karne),” she said.

(I am not eating smelly (meat).)

Aside from healthy foods, Camingawan shared that she would also often go for a walk as a form of exercise to keep her body active.

Camingawan is thankful to receive the cash gift the government, and she also has a message to those senior citizens like her.

“Mag-ampo sila sa Ginoo nga makaabot sila og 100 ug mukaon silag kamunggay, dili baboy,” Camingawan said.

(They should pray to the Lord so that they can reach 100 and they should eat moringa, not pork meat.)

At 100, she said that she is only suffering joint pains on her knees and a cataract on her right eye.

“Mao nang ilakaw nako (para sa akong tiil) bisag kalsada nga layo,” she said.

(That is why I will walk (for my feet) even if the distance I will walk is just at the side of the road.)

She usually sleeps at 8 p.m. and wake up at around 2 p.m.

“Nagpasalamat ko sa Ginoo nga nakakita kos akong mga apo,” she said.

(I thank the Lord that I see my grandchildren.)

The payout in Cebu took place in Tuburan as it is the first municipality in the province that is able to accomplish all the requirements needed by the commission.

According to NCSC, over P2.9 billion will be distributed to 275,000 senior citizens across the country this year.

The Expanded Centenarians Act or RA 11982 was signed into law by President Ferdinand “Bongbong”Marcos Jr. on February 26, granting recognition and P10,000 cash gift, to Filipino Octogenarians and Nonagenarians, while the Centenarians shall receive P100,000 cash gift.

Aside from the P100,000 cash gift from the government, Tuburan Mayor Democrito “Aljun” Diamante also pledged to add P10,000 for Camingawan which is sourced from his personal money.

The inaugural payout was done simultaneously nationwide. There are a total of 117 senior citizens in Central Visayas from Cebu and Siquijor who received their cash gift on February 26.

