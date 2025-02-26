Unbeaten Cebuano pug AJ Paciones joins Viva Promotions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unbeaten Cebuano boxer Arvin Jhon “The Sniper” Paciones has officially signed with the United States-based Viva Promotions.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, February 26, through a Facebook post from Viva Promotions, confirming that Paciones inked a promotional contract with the growing boxing outfit owned and managed by Brendan Gibbons, son of MP Promotions’ top honcho, Sean Gibbons.

Previously, the 19-year-old Paciones fought under the banner of Vietnam’s SSC Boxing Gym in Ho Chi Minh City and was promoted by Shadow Entertainment. He has been trained by his father, Dodong, in Vietnam.

READ: AJ Paciones dominates Chinese foe to retain WBA title in Thailand

“Viva Promotions is delighted to announce that it has secured the signature of 19-year-old Filipino boxing phenom and current WBA #1 contender AJ ‘The Sniper’ Paciones to a promotional contract. We warmly welcome Sniper to our team and look forward to collaborating with him to bring a world championship back to the Philippines,” Viva Promotions stated in its Facebook post.

He joins a roster of Filipino, Latin, and American boxers under Viva Promotions.

WBA light flyweight champion

READ: AJ Paciones challenges Erick Rosa for world title showdown

Paciones is regarded as one of the most promising Filipino boxing prospects today. He remains unbeaten in 10 fights, with five knockouts, and currently holds the World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia light flyweight championship.

He is ranked No. 2 in the WBA light flyweight division, putting him in a prime position for a potential world title shot this year, as the No. 1 ranking is presently vacant.

READ: AJ Paciones, Vietnam-based Cebuano boxer, bags WBA Asia light flyweight title

Paciones last defended his title in December against Chinese fighter Xiang Li in Thailand, securing a victory by unanimous decision.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP