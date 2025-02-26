Yaoyao, Gitaruelas deliver stellar performances in Nat’l C’ships ITT

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana elite cyclists Shagne Yaoyao and Lovely Gitaruelas delivered impressive performances in the women’s Individual Time Trial (ITT) of the 2025 National Road Championships in Tagaytay on Tuesday, February 25.

Yaoyao, a national team member for mountain biking, defied expectations by clinching a silver medal despite competing in unfamiliar territory against the country’s top female road cyclists.

She clocked in at 49 minutes and 8.8 seconds, finishing behind reigning champion Jermyn Prado, who dominated the race with a time of 45:50.4.

Phoebe Salazar secured third place at 49:14, while Gitaruelas, another standout Cebuana cyclist, settled for fourth with a time of 52:40.71. The grueling 19.91-kilometer course took riders through Tagaytay City’s major thoroughfares.

Despite falling short of the top prize, both Yaoyao and Gitaruelas showcased their ability to compete at a high level in road cycling—a discipline distinct from the technical and rugged nature of mountain biking, where they have made their mark.

Yaoyao, in particular, has been a force to be reckoned with, having ruled the ACF MTB Championships Women’s Elite and the Cross Country 1st ASEAN MTB Championships last year.

Gitaruelas, meanwhile, is steadily making a name for herself in road racing.

In 2024, she dominated several competitions, including the Calbayog City Invitational Race, where she emerged as champion in both the road and mountain bike categories. She also topped the women’s relay race at the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Triathlon.

