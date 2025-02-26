Bingol Villo sought police assistance over missing tarpaulin

Former Consolacion Councilor Blesilda ‘Bingol’ Villo visited the Consolacion Police Station on Wednesday to report her missing tarpaulin. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A mayoralty candidate in Consolacion, Cebu has sought police assistance after she claimed that her tarpaulin that was placed on display on an privately-owned establishment was allegedly taken down and stolen by still unidentified individuals.

Former Consolacion Councilor Blesilda “Bingol” Villo requested the police to investigate the matter and help her identify the culprits for the possible filing of charges against them.

“Just preparation lang in case for future use kay wala ta kabalo unsay mga development later. Kay kani man gud mura man gud ni’g pagpangawat ba. So, ang akong reklamo didto is theft gyud kay nawala man ang tarp. Ila mang gitangtang,” Villo said.

(This is just a preparation for future use because we still do not know how this will develop later. This appears to be a case of theft. So, I filed a complaint before the police for theft because my tarp went missing. They removed it.)

Villo, who is also former barangay captain of Tayud, is the mayoral candidate of Team Usa Consolacion. She will be challenging the reelection of incumbent Mayor Teresa “Nene” Alegado in the midterm elections.

Missing tarpaulin

At around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Villo visited the Consolacion Police Station to report her missing tarpaulin that was earlier placed on display in a portion of the old Food Saversmart in Brgy. Poblacion. She learned about its disappearance on Tuesday.

In an interview that followed, Villo said she sought permission for the display of the tarpaulin on the privately-owned structure.

Although she did not have personal knowledge as to who stole her tarpaulin, Villo said that residents who live near the area told her that a personnel of a private contractor had it removed on the orders of Alegado.

“Kay dili sab kuno sila motangtang kung wala sila sugoa sa mayor,” she said.

(They will not have it removed without the orders from the mayor.)

Meanwhile, Alegado described the accusation against her as completely “inaccurate.” She said that was a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Alegado said that she will refer the matter to her legal team.

“For the meantime, we encourage our fellow Consolacionanons to uphold truth and to never engage in negative campaigning. Thank you,” read part of the statement.

