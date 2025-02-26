Sultan cleared to fight in Philippines as GAB lifts blacklist

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Jonas “Zorro” Sultan can once again fight in the Philippines after the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) officially lifted his blacklist status.

In a surprising revelation earlier this week—one that many Filipino boxing fans were unaware of—Sultan, one of MP Promotions’ top fighters, announced on social media that GAB had removed his ban, which stemmed from his participation in “unauthorized fights” abroad.

According to GAB, Sultan had been blacklisted since January 5, 2024, for violating a specific board resolution by engaging in two unauthorized bouts—one against American Frank Gonzales in the United States in 2023 and another against Japan’s Riku Masuda in February 2024.

Before his fight with Masuda, GAB had already barred him from applying for or renewing his professional boxing license and from conducting further transactions with the agency.

However, Sultan recently complied with GAB’s requirements, leading the board to lift his blacklist status. This allows him to resume his boxing career in the Philippines while his consolidated cases with GAB remain under review.

The former ALA Boxing Gym standout has fought only once in 2024, suffering a stunning first-round knockout loss to Masuda, a rising prospect with a 6-1 (6 KOs) record.

Sultan, who challenged for the IBF world super flyweight title in 2018 and vied for the WBO interim world bantamweight title in 2022, currently holds a professional record of 19 wins (11 KOs) and seven losses.

