PFF, Victorias City officially announce hosting of FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) has officially announced Victorias City, Negros Occidental, as a co-host for the historic inaugural FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup in November 2025.

During a formal event on Wednesday afternoon, February 26, PFF President John Gutierrez and Victorias City Mayor Javi Benitez confirmed the city’s hosting role, with matches set to take place at the Victorias City Coliseum.

Mayor Benitez took to Facebook to share the exciting news with the Philippine football community:

“Exciting news for Victorias City! We’re honored to host the inaugural FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup in our Coliseum this year. It’s truly a historic moment for our city. Grateful for this opportunity to showcase our passion for sports on the world stage!”

Alongside the World Cup announcement, Victorias City also launched its very own professional football club, the Loyola Victorias Football Club, which will join the Philippines Football League (PFL) next season.

“On top of that, we’re welcoming our very own professional football team, Loyola Victorias Football Club! A huge step forward for football in Victorias and the Negros Island Region.

Bira Victorias! Bato Negros! Wishing our athletes all the best as they take on this new journey,” Benitez added.

Recently, the FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup (FFWWC) Local Organizing Committee (LOC) conducted an ocular inspection of the Victorias City Coliseum, which is currently undergoing major renovations to meet FIFA’s standards.

Victorias City will serve as one of two host venues for the tournament, alongside PhilSports Arena in Pasig City, Metro Manila.

Before finalizing Victorias City as the second host location, FIFA and PFF initially considered Cebu. However, the province lacked a FIFA-standard futsal venue.

The FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup marks a historic milestone in global futsal, as it is the first-ever edition of the tournament, with the Philippines having the honor of serving as the inaugural host nation.

The competition is set to take place from November 21 to December 7, 2025.

