Poe seeks help to find those who shot dog with arrows in Negros Occ.

MANILA, Philippines — The hunt is underway for those responsible for harming Tiktok, a stray Aspin who was shot with Indian arrows in Negros Occidental.

This, after Sen. Grace Poe enjoined dwellers in the area to help the local government unit and animal welfare groups in finding the individuals who harmed the dog.

“Those found liable deserve to be punished under the law,” said Poe in a statement on Wednesday.

“Such cruelty to an innocent creature has no place in our civilized society. What will stop the perpetrators from shooting humans next time?” she added.

The now-viral incident then prompted the lawmaker to call on the immediate passage of the revised Animal Welfare Act, wanting to “put more teeth” in the current law and capacitate barangays to be more responsive to cases of animal cruelty and neglect.

“There is still time to pass this when Congress returns to session and we hope our colleagues will not let pass this chance to do a compassionate act,” she added.

After Tiktok’s case went viral, government officials have also offered monetary compensation for any information leading to the arrest of those who harmed the stray.

Among those who offered the reward was Murcia Mayor Gerry Rojas, noting that he will add P10,000 to anyone who can identify the people behind the act.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP