Nico Tejano: ‘Giving his All’ led to Mechanical Engineering board No. 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines — On an otherwise ordinary day, 23-year-old Nico Anthony Ferenal Tejano sat in his living room, moments away from taking a bath. The air was still, the television buzzed in the background, and his mind was elsewhere until an impulse led him to check the results of the Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination.

A few clicks later, his breath hitched. His heartbeat pounded in his ears. And then, he saw it.

At the very top of the list was his name.

“Top 1 ko! Top 1 ko, Ma, Pa, Ate, Top 1 ko!” he screamed at the top of his lungs. His family, momentarily stunned, erupted into cheers. They hugged, jumped, and cried with emotions crashing into their tiny living room in Purok Talong, Tuyan, City of Naga, Cebu.

This is the story of a young boy who grew up playing street games, solving spontaneous math problems, and eventually conquering one of the toughest licensure exams in the country.

A childhood rooted in curiosity, learning

Unlike many engineers who find their passion later in life, Nico’s love for numbers began early. As a child, he had a knack for spotting patterns. Numbers weren’t just lessons in school, they were puzzles waiting to be solved.

His competitive streak got him moving to academic quiz bowls, robotics contests, and even a rocket-launching competition in India, where he proudly represented the Philippines. His curiosity flourished further when he made it to the Science class at Naga National High School, where he was exposed to advanced STEM training.

“My growth as a student who loves Mathematics, Sciences, and Robotics with the aid of my alma mater led me to the pursuit of this field [engineering]… With all these, I can say that my interests were aligned with the field of engineering,” he shared.

But behind the medals and certificates was a family that sacrificed everything for his education.

Nico, the middle child of five children, was raised by a devoted homemaker and a father who worked as a cockfight handler. Money was tight. At times, the weight of financial struggles threatened to derail his dreams. But scholarships became his lifeline, easing the burden and allowing him to focus on his studies.

He looked up to his older sisters, both college scholars who graduated with honors. Watching them persevere despite hardships, he made a silent vow: he would do the same.

And he did—graduating Magna Cum Laude from the University of Cebu-Main Campus with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

The road to becoming a topnotcher

The journey to the top was grueling. While still in college, Nico enrolled at Alcorcon Engineering Review Center, juggling his final semester with intensive review sessions.

After graduation, he imposed a strict routine: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. of relentless self-study. His novels collected dust on the shelf; his social life faded into the background. Every minute was spent mastering engineering concepts.

“I aim for the goal I have set as I want to give it my everything to hopefully leave no room for regrets,” he said.

But discipline alone wasn’t enough to stave off exhaustion. Some nights, equations blurred on the page. Some mornings, self-doubt gnawed at his resolve. Whenever that happened, he turned to his faith.

“I turn to God and ask for His guidance and sustenance to keep me going. There are things we can control and things we cannot. I do my best to control what’s within my scope, but for the rest, I entrust them to God because He is able,” he shared.

The three-day licensure exam tested everything he had prepared for. But the real battle wasn’t just against the questions—it was against anxiety.

“I barely slept, maybe two hours at most. When I entered the exam room on the first day, my nerves were at their peak. But as soon as the test began, I prayed and composed myself,” he recalled.

To stay focused, Nico followed a strategy: answer the questions he was sure of first, leave the difficult ones blank, and return to them later.

“Whenever I am uncertain, I leave it blank and move on to what I know to avoid wasting time. Then, once everything’s answered, I go back to the tricky ones. I also review my answers three times before and after shading, just to be sure,” he said.

When the results were released, he expected nothing more than a passing score.

But fate had bigger plans. He wasn’t just an engineer—he was the top engineer in the country.

From scholar to Engineer

With the top spot secured, Nico now looks ahead to the future.

For now, he intends to gain experience locally before exploring opportunities abroad. With multiple job offers on the table, he is weighing his options carefully, ensuring that his next step aligns with his long-term goals.

But beyond employment, he envisions something greater—a career that not only shapes his future but also allows him to give back.

“I love being in academia, and I’m also deeply invested in the power plant industry. At the same time, I’m curious about other areas of Mechanical Engineering and hope to gain exposure to these various fields someday,” he said.

Advice to future board takers

For Nico, excelling in the board exam isn’t just about memorizing formulas, it’s about truly understanding them.

“Topnotchers take the time to grasp the principles behind equations rather than just committing them to memory,” he explained. “This deeper understanding allows them to apply their knowledge more effectively in different situations. They also use multiple resources, conduct their own research, and go beyond what review materials provide to strengthen their grasp of the subject.”

And for those who feel like giving up?

“Give it your all, because hard work will really pay off,” he encouraged. “Just because it’s not happening now doesn’t mean it won’t happen at all. Stay focused, stay committed to your goals, and trust the process. Most importantly, always ask God for guidance, strength, and wisdom to keep you going.”

