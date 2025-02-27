Michael Rama won’t return van; Cebu City files blotter report

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government has taken legal steps against dismissed Mayor Michael Rama for his continued refusal to return a city-issued vehicle.

The city’s legal office has formally lodged a blotter report at the Waterfront Police Station against Rama, Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia confirmed this on February 26.

Legal battle

Although Garcia refrained from divulging further details, he mentioned that the city’s legal office is now handling the matter.

“Of course, I am urging and I am hoping that former Mayor Rama will return the vehicle. That would bring peace moving forward. I’m just waiting for the general services office’s inventory report. So far, they confirmed that only the van remains unreturned,” Garcia said.

READ:

Mayor Garcia: Carnapping case possible if Rama fails to return van

Dumaguete City carnapping: Three men caught stealing motorcycle

The dispute centers on a Toyota Hiace Super Grandia, a government-issued van worth P3 million, which remains in Rama’s possession despite an official demand letter issued on February 19. The letter set a 24-hour deadline, which lapsed on February 20 without compliance.

Garcia previously warned that legal options, including carnapping charges, were under review. Republic Act No. 6539, or the Anti-Carnapping Act of 1972, defines carnapping as taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and with intent to gain. The city is now weighing whether Rama’s continued defiance constitutes a violation of this law.

When asked for a statement on Wednesday, former mayor Michael Rama declined to comment, stating that he would address the matter only in a press conference.

Blotter report

While the blotter report does not automatically lead to a criminal case, it strengthens the city’s position should it proceed with formal charges.

READ: Mike Rama explodes, confronts City Legal Officer over van retrieval

“The City Legal Office should give recommendations. One of their options is filing a case of carnapping, just like what happened to Mayor Tommy [Osmeña] before. But I don’t know if they will go that far. They will have to study the options, but definitely, criminal and civil cases are on the table,” Garcia previously stated.

The reference to Osmeña’s 2019 case highlights the city’s precedent in handling similar disputes. Then, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) considered filing carnapping charges against Osmeña over the alleged illegal impoundment of a police officer’s motorcycle.

Rama’s defiance and outburst

Rama has remained defiant. On February 21, he stormed Cebu City Hall and confronted City Legal Officer Santiago Ortiz Jr., condemning the demand letter as “tyranny and oppression.”

“[This] is oppression. [This] is tyranny. It’s an abuse of authority, even my vehicle, it has to be returned,” Rama declared. “They believe that it is easy to wake up [and read this in the newspaper]. It might be better if they ask me to go on leave. It would be easy if they would just kill me. That will be on them.”

READ: Ex-Cebu City mayor goes to SC to halt dismissal

Inside the CLO office, Rama personally demanded Ortiz to explain who authorized the demand letter.

“Look at my eyes. I have not done anything wrong. The one you wrote, how about we reverse the situation. You are a lawyer—why, in heaven’s name, would you do this? Who directed you?” he pressed.

Ortiz calmly responded, “The mayor… I’m just doing my job. It was stated in the letter that it was on behalf of the Cebu City government. Don’t take it personally.”

Still agitated, Rama insisted that he remained the rightful mayor, despite the Ombudsman dismissing him from office in September 2024 on nepotism and grave misconduct charges. His appeal was recently denied, upholding his disqualification.

City Hall stands firm

The legal dispute traces back to October 18, 2024, when the city government first demanded the return of two vehicles—the Toyota Hiace Super Grandia and a Toyota Yaris Cross. While Rama’s camp surrendered the Yaris Cross last week, the van remains unreturned.

After repeated failed retrieval attempts, the Department of General Services (DGS) referred the matter to the CLO, leading to the latest demand letter signed by all city lawyers.

Garcia emphasized that the city would not allow private individuals to use government property for personal purposes.

“A private individual cannot use government property, especially for private purposes. We are very strict about this. I will not allow it,” he said.

Despite repeated notices, Rama has refused to acknowledge the validity of the demand letter. If he continues to ignore the city’s demand, legal repercussions could follow.

“My directive is to recover the vehicle but not forcibly. We must go through proper legal channels,” Garcia stated.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP