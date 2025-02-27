Garcia denies politicizing medical certificates, gov’t programs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has denied allegations that he politicized medical certificates or any government initiatives after images of medical certificates bearing his photo and political party seal went viral.

Garcia, however, distanced himself from the controversy, asserting on Wednesday, Feb. 26, that the distribution of these documents was a private initiative and was not sanctioned by City Hall.

He said the effort was led by Dr. Marlo Maamo, a member of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) board, who allegedly funded the initiative using his own resources.

“That was purely a private initiative coming from [Dr. Marlo] Maamo. He is my supporter, and I thank him for that. Iya man gyud ko gidala sa iya medical mission (He really took me to his medical mission). I am thankful because not just he is helping our constituents, he is also campaigning for me. Anybody can do that,” Garcia said.

The issue surfaced after a viral post by dyHP RMN Cebu on February 25, featured a complaint from a certain Justin Sieko, who criticized the alleged politicization of medical certificates issued under the “Resulta Garantiya Medical Action Program.”

“A medical certificate should remain a professional and medically focused document,” Sieko wrote.

Garcia also rejected the claims of Councilors Jocelyn Pesquera and Mary Ann Delos Santos, who raised concerns about city-funded livelihood assistance forms allegedly bearing the Kusug party’s branding and questioned whether they were being used for political advantage.

“Wala gyud ko kasugat niana. Kung livelihood forms gani, wala gyud nay labot ang partido (I have never encountered that. When it comes to livelihood forms, the party has nothing to do with it). But you know its election season now, there are supporters of ours that are giving forms membership for the party but that’s separate sa livelihood, wala gyud na nato gi-politika (we never politicized that,” he explained.

Critics, however, remain unconvinced. Sieko’s viral post not only questioned the legitimacy of the medical certificates but also criticized Garcia for excessive self-promotion, suggesting that his name and image were being used too frequently in government-related initiatives.

“Kinsa may political adviser ani niya, uy? Walay nakabadlong ani niya? Or di magpabuyag kay naay kaugalingong kalibotan? Wala pa ka makontento nga tanang eskina sa syudad naay dagway nimo?” Sieko wrote.

(Who is this person’s political adviser? Didn’t anyone stop him? Or does he refuse to listen because he’s in his own world? Isn’t it enough that his face is on every corner of the city?)

Garcia argued that what Maamo did was no different from politicians putting up their own campaign materials, such as posters and banners, to promote themselves. He implied that Maamo’s initiative was a common political practice and should not be singled out for criticism.

“Siya bitaw nagbayad sa resita. Siya nagbayad sa papel, sa ballpen, sa tinta nga nag-print ato (He was the one who paid for the receipt. He paid for the paper, the pen, and the ink used for printing that). It’s all private. So, if he puts my name or my face, it’s up to him because that’s his own private undertaking,” Garcia said. /clorenciana

