PH to China: Stop meddling in our defense decisions

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has the right to strengthen its defense, the National Security Council (NSC) said Wednesday, responding to China’s call to remove the US Typhon missile deployed in the country since April last year.

NSC spokesperson Jonathan Malaya stated that China should stop interfering in the Philippines’ defense decisions, noting that Manila has never criticized Beijing’s growing missile arsenal, which poses a real threat to regional stability.

“It is deceptive for the PRC (People’s Republic of China) to comment on our right to improve our defense capabilities and position when they are the ones dramatically improving offensive capabilities,” Malaya said in a statement sent to the Inquirer.

He reiterated the government’s position that the Typhon missile system was “deployed only for defense purposes and [would] only be used in this manner.”

“We refute the assertion that the Typhon missile system will endanger the region,” he said. “We strictly adhere to the provisions of the constitution that the Philippines can neither employ the use of nuclear weapons or engage in offensive war.”

The country, according to Malaya, has the right to boost its defense capabilities “in opportunities which it deems appropriate.”

‘Bad faith’

On Wednesday, the newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, People’s Daily, said the Philippines has “repeatedly gone back on its word and acted in bad faith” on its alleged promise to withdraw the missile system from the country.

“This move by the Philippines has seriously damaged China-Philippines relations and the Philippines’ credibility. The Philippines’ calculation of wooing external forces for personal gain is doomed to fail. It will eventually suffer the consequences if it tries to fish in troubled waters for some major powers,” it added.

Malaya, however, earlier said the Philippines made no such commitment to China to withdraw the missile system.

In January, President Marcos told China to stop harping on Manila’s military affairs, saying the Philippines would return the Typhon to the United States if China drops its claim in the West Philippine Sea and stops harassing Filipino vessels and fishermen. —with a report from Jacob Lazaro

