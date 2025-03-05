Season of Lent begins: A time of reflection and renewal

Lent is one of the most significant periods in the Christian calendar, observed by millions of faithful around the world.

Lent is a 40-day season of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving that prepares believers for the celebration of Easter, the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

READ: What is Ramadan and how do Muslims observe the Islamic holy month?

What is Lent?

Lent begins on Ash Wednesday and lasts for 40 days, excluding Sundays. The duration is symbolic of the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the wilderness, where He was tempted by the devil.

The observance is meant to help Christians strengthen their faith, focus on prayer, and make personal sacrifices to grow closer to God.

Key days of Lent

Several important days mark the Lenten season, each carrying deep spiritual significance

Ash Wednesday

This day marks the beginning of Lent. On this day, Christians receive ashes on their foreheads in the shape of a cross, symbolizing repentance and mortality. The ashes serve as a reminder to “Repent and believe in the Gospel.”

Fridays of Lent

These days are particularly significant as many Christians abstain from eating meat as an act of sacrifice. It is a time to reflect on the suffering and death of Jesus.

Palm Sunday

The final Sunday before Easter, Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem. On this day, the faithful bring palm branches to Mass to have them blessed, symbolizing the palms laid down before Christ as He rode into the city.

Holy Thursday

Also known as Maundy Thursday, this day commemorates the Last Supper, where Jesus instituted the Eucharist and washed the feet of His disciples, demonstrating humility and service.

Good Friday

The most solemn day of Lent, Good Friday marks the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. Many churches hold services with readings of the Passion, veneration of the cross, and silent reflection.

Holy Saturday

A day of quiet waiting, Holy Saturday represents the time Jesus lay in the tomb before His resurrection. It is a day of solemn prayer and preparation for Easter.

Observing Lent

During Lent, Christians engage in various acts of devotion.

These are some of them:

Prayer

Deepening one’s relationship with God through prayer, attending Mass, and meditating on the Passion of Christ.

Fasting

Many give up certain foods, habits, or luxuries as a form of self-discipline and penance.

Almsgiving

Helping the less fortunate through charitable works and donations, reflecting Christ’s call to serve others.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP