Man rescued after jumping off of passenger ship from Toledo

[Trigger warning: Mentions of possible suicide]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 28-year-old man was rescued after he jumped off a passenger ferry en route to San Carlos City, Negros Occidental on Wednesday, February 26.

The incident, videos of which went viral on social media, happened around 4 p.m. the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Toledo City confirmed on Thursday, February 27.

A passenger roll-on, roll-off (roro) vessel from Lite Ferry departed the Port of Toledo City for San Carlos City at 1 p.m.

While it was sailing towards its destination, a man suddenly leapt off the railings, causing alarm among other passengers.

His identity was not disclosed for security and privacy reasons.

One of them went after the distressed man, said Petty Officer Third Class Jerry Everett Dela Peña of PCG-Toledo City, in an attempt to rescue.

Other passengers and several crew members also deployed life rings and life jackets to help the two men.

However, strong waves carried them further away from the sea.

As they drifted farther from the ship, another rescuer—identified as Petty Officer 1 Alexis Cabreas from the PCG Antique’s Special Operations Unit—came to their aid.

Fortunately, all three are now safe from harm, said dela Peña.

Citing initial findings from investigations, the man reportedly had been facing personal problems, he added.

Nevertheless, the man had been properly turned over to the authorities in San Carlos, the PCG officer said. / with Morexette Marie Erram

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) crisis hotlines can be reached at 1553 (Luzon-wide landline toll free), 0917-899-USAP (8727), 0966-351-4518, and 0908-639-2672. (https://doh.gov.ph/NCMH-Crisis-Hotline)

You may also call Hopeline PH: 0917-5584673, 0918-8734673, 88044673 or visit ngf-mindstrong.org and its Facebook account: Hopeline PH.

