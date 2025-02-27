Mandaue’s sports office earns award under Tabal-Jimenez’s leadership

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Athletics and Sports Development Office received recognition for its tremendous efforts in grassroots sports development and sports events hosting during the Move Mandaue Awarding Ceremony held on Monday, February 24, at the Waterworld Hotel.

Under the leadership of Mary Joy Tabal-Jimenez, the Sports Commission Officer, the office earned distinctions in various categories, including Silver Trailblazer in VAP 1 and 2, as well as the overall standings.

The recognition highlights the significant strides made by the office in fostering a strong sports culture in the city after Tabal’s appointment in 2023 by then-Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes.

Tabal-Jimenez—a six-time Milo Marathon national champion and the Philippines’ first Olympic marathoner—has spearheaded several programs aimed at nurturing young athletes and promoting a sports-driven community.

One of her office’s flagship initiatives is the eight-sport grassroots training program, which began in 2024. Inspired by her previous work in Cebu City, this program has provided training opportunities to over a thousand young athletes, giving them a structured path to develop their skills and compete at higher levels.

Unlike short-term projects, the program is designed as a five-year development plan, ensuring continuity and long-term success. The goal is to produce elite-level athletes who will bring pride to Mandaue City in national and international competitions.

Beyond grassroots training, Tabal-Jimenez and her team played a pivotal role in organizing and promoting several high-profile sports events in Mandaue City. These included the Women in Sports program, Engkwentro sa Mandaue Boxing Event, 12th Mandaue City Mayor’s Cup, and Monthly Boxing sa Plaza, all of which helped elevate the city’s reputation as a hub for athletic excellence.

Her office also successfully facilitated Mandaue City’s hosting of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 arnis competition at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex, as well as the prestigious World Eskrima Kali Arnis Federation (WEKAF) World Championships.

As one of the country’s most decorated long-distance runners, Tabal-Jimenez has also championed road-running events in Mandaue. Her office played a crucial role in the successful organization of the 2023 Milo Marathon Cebu leg, further cementing the city’s status as a key player in Philippine athletics.

