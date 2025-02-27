UAAP girls basketball: Lady Bullpups crush Ateneo by 101 points

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The NUNS Lady Bullpups put on another jaw-dropping performance, demolishing the Ateneo de Manila University by 101 points, 141-40, in the UAAP G irls’ Basketball Tournament on Thursday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan, February 27.

Despite already securing a Finals Berth against the University of Santo Tomas’ (UST), the Lady Bullpups were merciless against Ateneo in their lopsided rematch, securing their fourth win in five games, while beating their opponent to their fifth straight loss.

One of NUNS’ instigator in massacring Ateneo was Cebuana Zaydhen Rosano who is also one of the league’s “Most Valuable Player” frontrunner.

The rookie Rosano, a product of the Abellana National School (ANS) delivered a well-rounded performance with 19 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and two steals. Her efficient playmaking and scoring provided the spark for NUNS, setting the tone for their one-sided victory.

The Lady Bullpups’ 101-point blowout now stands as the second-largest winning margin in UAAP girls basketball history, surpassing De La Salle Zobel’s 99-point win (115-16) over Ateneo on February 9.

Also, it’s some sort of a repeat the Lady Bullpups’ 94-point blowout win (109-15) against Ateneo last January.

From the opening tip, NUNS imposed its dominance, storming to a staggering 46-0 lead in the first quarter before extending the gap to 74-7 at halftime.

The Blue Eagles’ only points in the first half came in the second period—a layup by Tyler Templo, a three-pointer from Virlene Gozum, and a midrange jumper by Cesca Pangilinan.

Ashlyn Abong finished with a game-high 27 points 13-of-15 shooting, along with 13 rebounds and three assists. Hasly Mallari, playing just her second game of the season, added 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while Aubrey Lapasaran impressed with 16 points, six assists, five steals, and four rebounds in this sleeper of an encounter in UAAP girls basketball.

For Ateneo, Templo finished with a team-high 20 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

NUNS, riding a two-game winning streak, will now turn its focus to a highly anticipated finals against the undefeated UST on March 6, at the same venue.

