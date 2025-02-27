‘Oplan Bulabog’: 238 minors rescued in Cebu City.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Personnel of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) rescued a total of 238 minors for violating the city’s curfew hours during their roving patrols from Wednesday evening, February 26, to Thursday dawn, February 27.

The overnight operation of “Oplan Bulabog” was carried out by 100 police officers from the different police stations in the city. It was headed by CCPO acting city director Police Colonel Enrico Figueroa.

Oplan Bulabog is a coordinated operation that randomly inspects establishments in the city, especially at night, to make sure that the curfew ordinance is followed and violators would be apprehended.

It was recently re-launched on February 14, making notable strides in Brgy. Duljo Fatima, Brgy. Mambaling, and Brgy. Pasil.

During this time, operatives rescued 237 minors for curfew violation and issued 90 violation tickets for various infractions of local ordinances like smoking and drinking in public, public urination, littering, and vandalism.

As a testament to their unwavering commitment to intensify police presence, CCPO’s conduct of “Oplan Bulabog” continued.

On Tuesday, officers checked 854 establishments and 874 individuals across Cebu City. This resulted in the rescue of 238 minors who were found to be violating the curfew hours.

The minors were then turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Services of the Cebu City Government.

Enhanced police presence as a deterrent to criminal activities is among the frequently highlighted programs of Police Regional Office 7 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan.

In addition to this, collaboration with the local government unit of Cebu City is important to foster effective crime prevention strategies that contribute to a safer community.

