PRISAA Region 7 Games venues unveiled

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Region 7 Games will utilize venues from the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) and the Palarong Pambansa 2024 as it kicks off this weekend, March 1 to 2.

The competition will feature Cebu PRISAA and Bohol PRISAA battling for spots in Region 7’s official roster as it aims to defend its title in the National PRISAA Games.

The Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) will serve as the main hub of the games, hosting track and field, athletics, swimming, badminton, dancesport, and football events.

Metro Sports in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City will also accommodate some of the badminton matches.

The men’s 5-on-5 basketball tournament will take place at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium, while the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus will host chess, taekwondo, and karatedo.

The GMall of Cebu will serve as the venue for dancesport, while table tennis will be held at the Cebu Coliseum, and lawn tennis at the Citigreen Tennis Courts.

Indoor volleyball matches will be staged at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lahug campus, while beach volleyball will take place at Wiggy’s Beach Resort in Liloan, the farthest competition venue.

The locations for 3×3 basketball, archery, baseball, billiards, boxing, esports, sepak takraw, softball, and weightlifting, as well as the opening ceremony, have yet to be announced.

More than a thousand athletes from various schools in Cebu and Bohol are expected to compete in the PRISAA Region 7 meet.

Last year, PRISAA Region 7 dominated the National PRISAA Games in Legazpi City, Albay, topping the medal tally with 119 gold, 73 silver, and 65 bronze medals.

