Cebu City infrastructure projects: Why delays persist

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Delays in Cebu City’s infrastructure projects have long frustrated residents and stakeholders, with some essential developments stagnating for years despite available funding.

Bureaucratic bottlenecks, incomplete documentation, land ownership disputes, and inflation-driven cost escalations are just a few of the factors that continue to hinder progress.

Cebu City Councilor Noel Wenceslao, chairman of the finance and budget committee, said these challenges persist, particularly in projects funded under the Local Development Fund (LDF), which are meant to support local development initiatives but often get stuck in red tape.

Bureaucracy and documentation woes

“Ang reason man gud usahay, for example, local development fund, as what the executive department is explaining to us, wala gyud na-implement ang projects because dili sila kasugod if ang documentation is kulang. For example, walay building permit, walay locational clearance,” Wenceslao explained in an interview with CDN Digital on February 26.

He added that if the project is set on non-government property, a deed of donation is required before any work can begin, which often prolongs the process.

Even when Cebut City infrastructure projects are budgeted, prioritization remains at the discretion of the executive department. Another source of delay is the preparation of the Program of Works and Estimates (POWE), a crucial requirement for project bidding.

“Even as members of the council, we have been urging the executive department to implement these delayed projects. But bureaucracy remains a factor—daghan mo-perma, daghan paagian, mag-bidding pa, and sometimes, ang bidding ma-fail, so balik napud sa proseso,” Wenceslao said.

Budget constraints and inflation

Inflation has also worsened the situation, making previously allocated budgets insufficient for implementation. Wenceslao noted that some infrastructure projects had to be realigned due to outdated cost estimates, which further delayed their progress.

“Dili na siya feasible ma-implement kay ang cost sa project three or five years ago is no longer applicable today kay nisaka na ang presyo, so kinahanglan i-realign napod ang budget,” he explained.

The new CCPO building

An example of these delays is the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) building. Despite receiving a budget allocation of P49.9 million in 2015 during the term of then-mayor Tomas Osmeña, the project remained stagnant due to land ownership issues.

It was only on February 26, 2025, that the city finally broke ground on the structure.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said the project had been overlooked for years despite having an allocated budget.

“The approved budget from 10 years ago is enough for the structure of the three-story building. However, additional funding will be required for finishing works and furniture,” he said.

The project was awarded to Geety Realty and Development Corporation with a completion period of 300 calendar days.

Kalunasan Wastewater Treatment Facility

One of the long-overdue Cebu City infrastructure projects that has finally broken ground is the P42.39-million Kalunasan wastewater treatment facility.

This initiative aims to address long-standing sanitation issues caused by untreated wastewater from Cebu City Jail, the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC), and the Operation Second Chance facility.

For over 20 years, residents have endured the unbearable stench from the detention centers, with complaints dating back to at least 2011. Proposed solutions by previous administrations never materialized.

In 2020, P20 million was allocated for the facility, but delays in bidding and procurement halted progress. During his tenure in 2024, former Mayor Michael Rama acknowledged the issue and vowed to investigate the stalled project. Despite an allocated budget of P100 million, the project remained unimplemented.

The project has now been awarded to Rudhil Construction & Enterprises, with a 510-day completion period.

Garcia emphasized that the city would strictly monitor the contractor’s performance to ensure accountability.

“If they fail to complete it within the timeline, they will be held accountable. We have provisions to terminate the contract or deduct damages,” he said.

