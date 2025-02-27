Gwen appeals to one who has 6th missing Boljoon church panel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Whoever has the sixth missing pulpit panel of the Archdiocesan Shrine of Patrocinio de Maria Santisima in Boljoon can “return it anonymously.”

This was the call of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on the evening of February 26 at the Capitol.

The four missing pulpit panels of the Boljoon Church in southern Cebu, are set to arrive in Cebu on March 13, she confirmed.

Garcia said that the pulpit panels from the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) would be turned over on that date to the Archdiocesan Museum of Cebu in Cebu City.

The Boljoon church had the fifth pulpit panel, while the sixth remained missing, Garcia said, adding her call to have it surrendered.

“I hope that the owner will hear this (call), and maybe think about doing the supreme act of sacrifice in order to complete the entire six panels covering the pulpit,” Garcia said.

“He can always return it anonymously. Send it to the Cebu Provincial Capitol if you like. Wrap it very well, send it to LBC or by any courier,” Garcia said.

She added that she would then thank that person if they surrender the panel for joining their “aim to give back to the Patrocinio de Maria parish and the Boljoon people what is really part and parcel, intrinsic to the heritage of Boljoon.”

During their meeting at the Capitol last Feb. 25, Garcia recalled describing NMP Director General Jeremy Barns as “arrogant” and that latter “never responded” when the Capitol invited him for a meeting with the Archdiocese and the Municipality of Boljoon.

Garcia also mentioned that she was aware that Barns met with the Archdiocese and local government of Boljoon but she was “never informed.”

“I was never part of any of the meetings. But he was very subdued and very apologetic,” Garcia said.

In a report by Sugbo News, Barns assured Garcia on the return of the missing pulpit panels.

“I really want to assure you, Ma’am, that l’ve been just as stressed and upset over this situation over the past year. I apologize for that. We’ve worked hard toward the same goal-restoring this heritage to Cebu — and I regret any upset this may have caused you,” Barns said during the meeting on February 25.

Even though the NMP Board of Trustees had approved the return of the panels, Garcia disagreed with the use of the term “de-accessioning” in official documents.

She argued that the wording should just indicate that the panels were being returned to their rightful owner, a point that Barns agreed to bring up with the NMP Board.

“We finally agreed that the National Museum Board will amend the resolution and instead state the return to the owners of the panel,” she said.

A total of six panels used to adorn the pulpit of the Archdiocesan Shrine of Patrocinio de Maria Santisima in Boljoon town.

Five of these went missing. The remaining panel is now on display at the museum of the Archdiocesan Shrine. Of the five missing pulpit panels, four were already found.

The four panels resurfaced after these were donated to the NMP by collectors Edwin and Aileen Bautista and were placed on display in an exhibit last February 13, 2024. | with reports from Max Limpag

