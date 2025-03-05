Ash Wednesday: Dos and Don’ts

CEBU CITY, Philippines – On March 5, Catholics here and around the world will begin observing the Lenten Season, the period in the liturgical calendar that commemorates the final days of Jesus Christ.

Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent, with hundreds of devotees expected to visit churches and join in the Imposition of Ashes.

The Imposition of Ashes, the symbolic ritual in which the priest applies ash, in the shape of a cross on the forehead, is one of the many traditions that make up Ash Wednesday.

As we begin Lent, let us remember what other practices are being observed during Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday: Dos

Attend Holy Mass: While having the ashen cross on the forehead is not mandatory, Catholics are urged to participate in Holy Masses. They may also spend their time in prayer, read the Bible, or meditate on your spiritual journey.

Receive ashes with reverence – Approach with humility and faith when receiving the cross of ashes on the forehead.

Fast and abstain – Catholics aged between 18 and 59 years old are required to fast (one full meal and two smaller meals that do not equal a full meal) and abstain from meat. Those 14 and older must abstain from meat.

Observe penance and charity – As a season of repentance, Catholics are also urged to engage in acts of kindness, reconciliation, and charity.

Lenten sacrifices – Many people give up or take breaks from their hobbies, like shopping and indulging in sweet treats, as a form of sacrifice and discipline.

Ash Wednesday: Don’ts

Avoid eating meat – Catholics are required to abstain from meat. Fish and seafood are allowed.

Do not overindulge – Ash Wednesday is a day of fasting and penance, so avoid excessive eating, drinking, or partying.

Do not erase the ashes immediately – Catholics are also asked to keep the ashes on their forehead after receiving them.

Last but not the least, Catholics are reminded that Ash Wednesday marks a period of self-discipline and renewal.

