Fried chicken vendor shot dead on F. Ramos St., Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – He had recently secured a barangay permit to set up a fried chicken stall, but Jade Mark Dungog was shot dead in broad daylight while selling and cooking along F. Ramos Street on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Police are still hunting for the unidentified perpetrators, who were seen escaping on a Honda Beat motorcycle.

The crime occurred around 12 noon, with Dungog declared dead on the spot, his body lying just a few meters from his roadside stall.

Witnesses claimed that the suspects, their faces covered with black cloth, approached the 27-year-old victim.

One of them reportedly asked how much a piece of fried chicken cost. As Dungog was about to reply, the gunman suddenly shot him, witnesses said.

Police reports showed that the victim sustained gunshot wounds to his back.

Rene Sepulveda, a barangay councilor of Brgy. Sta. Cruz, where F. Ramos Street is located, said Dungog had recently applied for a permit to sell fried chicken in the area.

Friends and relatives described Dungog as a “good-hearted” man, saying he was not the type to get into fights.

“He would even give out free fried chicken to his friends and even to random strangers who asked for a piece,” Sepulveda said.

The victim’s younger sibling also said he had no known enemies.

However, Edwin Dungog, the victim’s father, believes his son’s murder may have been linked to an alleged affair involving his live-in partner.

According to Edwin, his son had caught his live-in partner frequently texting another man, leading to an argument.

The victim also reportedly received death threats from his live-in partner’s relatives, which police are considering as a possible motive.

The Abellana Police Station is continuing its investigation and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

