SM City Tagbilaran: Bohol’s first SM mall breaks ground

SM Prime Holdings, Inc. officially marked the start of construction for the first SM mall in Bohol with a groundbreaking ceremony held on February 27 in Brgy. Cogon, Tagbilaran City. This milestone reflects SM’s confidence in the province’s dynamic economic growth and its commitment to contributing to the local business landscape.

Present during the ceremony were Bohol Governor Erico Aumentado, Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap, former City Mayor Baba Yap, provincial board members, city councilors, mayors and barangay officials from nearby towns, SM Supermalls President Steven Tan, SM Prime Holdings, Inc. Vice President Jessica Sy, SMPHI Vice President Marissa Fernan, SM Supermalls Vice President for Operations Junias Eusebio, Vice President for Operations- Visayas Michelle Llanos, and other key SM officials.

Strategically located along an interior road between two major thoroughfares—J.A. Clarin and C.P. Garcia Avenue—SM City Tagbilaran will rise on a property of approximately 60,000 square meters. The mall itself will span 20,000 square meters across three levels, offering Boholanos a world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment destination.

“SM City Tagbilaran will be a dynamic community space, offering tailored experiences. This is a new vision for retail in Bohol,” shares Steven Tan, President of SM Supermalls.

As Tagbilaran City continues to thrive as Bohol’s economic center, SM City Tagbilaran aims to significantly enhance the local business landscape. The mall will actively attract local entrepreneurs and businesses, providing opportunities to showcase regional products and services. Additionally, by positioning itself as a landmark attraction, the mall will play a key role in boosting tourism, inviting visitors to experience the best that Tagbilaran and Bohol have to offer.

In line with SM Supermalls’ commitment to community development, SM City Tagbilaran is dedicated to fostering local talent by creating meaningful employment opportunities for Boholanos. By prioritizing homegrown professionals, the mall not only generates jobs but also empowers the community to be an integral part of its growth and success.

This new development reaffirms SM Supermalls’ role in driving regional progress while introducing Bohol to its signature blend of retail, dining, and lifestyle experiences—enriching both the local economy and the lives of those it serves.