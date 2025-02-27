Palace: Marcos’ criticism of Duterte admin shows he’s not weak

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace stated on Thursday that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s criticisms of the Duterte administration during campaign rallies are his way of emphasizing that “he is not and will never be a weak leader.”

At a briefing, Presidential Communications Office and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro was asked when Marcos would veer away from making indirect remarks or insinuations.

“In all the campaign rallies attended by the President, his candidates state their proposed programs and projects for the progress of the nation and the well-being of the people,” she said in Filipino.

“Perhaps our President just needs to be transparent with his sentiments from time to time so that people can see that he is not and will never be a weak leader,” she added.

In 2021, former President Rodrigo Duterte took a jab at then-presidential aspirant Marcos, calling him a “weak leader.”

“Hindi ako bilib. He is a weak leader. Totoo yan, di ako naninira ng tao. Talangang weak kasi spoiled child, only son,” Duterte said during his address to members of the PDP-Laban in Calapan, Mindoro.

(I have no trust in him. He is a weak leader. It’s true, I’m not accusing anybody. He’s just a weak and spoiled child, the only son of the family.)

