Escudero releases proposed timeline for Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Francis Escudero has released the proposed schedule for Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial, aiming to commence the judicial proceedings on July 30.

In a press conference on Thursday, the Senate chief disclosed the proposed timeline:

June 2 – Resumption of session and presentation of articles of impeachment

June 3 – Convening of impeachment court and oathtaking of incumbent senator-judges

June 4 – Issuance of summons

June 14 to 24 – Reception of pleadings

June 24 to July 25 – Pre-trial

July 28 – Inaugural session of the Senate of the 20th Congress

July 29 – Oath-taking of newly elected senator-judges before sitting as an impeachment court

July 30 – Start of trial

Escudero said the Senate was hoping to adhere to the proposed schedule. He also said that considering the prosecution and defense would have ample time to prepare for the proceedings, it “would not tolerate any dilatory motion or pleading.”

According to the Senate chief, all senators were made aware of the proposed calendar, noting that he sent each of them a letter detailing his plans.

In his letter, Escudero explained that the impeachment complaint was received late in the afternoon of the Senate’s session day, “without sufficient prior notice that would have prompted the body to discuss and amend the impeachment rules and procedures.”

According to the Senate leader, his office has been reviewing existing rules and has commenced drafting proposed amendments that would, among others:

authorize the Senate President to issue summons on the person impeached and preside over the pre-trial and the receipt of judicial affidavits;

incorporate directly or by reference, Revised Rules of Court provisions on judicial affidavits, pre-trial conference, reception of evidence, electronic filing of proceedings, and other matters; and

provide clear guidance on the procedure to be followed in case the trial is not concluded before the sine die adjournment of Congress

“The proposed amendments shall be circulated to all the senators for review, comment, or further amendments on or before March 31 so that the revised rules can be approved by the Senate in plenary when we resume session on June 2, 2025,” the letter reads.

Earlier, Escudero had ordered offices in the upper chamber to prepare for the impending impeachment trial.

He made the directive via Special Order No. 2025-015, seeking the organization of administrative support to the Senate sitting as an impeachment court.

Despite this, he maintained that the proceedings would not be rushed, sticking to his earlier pronouncements that the proper impeachment trial against the vice president would commence after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fourth State of the Nation Address in July.

