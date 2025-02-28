Cebu Youth Basketball League MVP frontrunners announced

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Youth Basketball League (CYBL) Chairman’s Cup 2025 has unveiled its top contenders for the prestigious Most Valuable Player (MVP) award following the conclusion of its third week of games at the Cebu Sports Hub in Mandaue City.

Five standout players have emerged as frontrunners in this season’s MVP race, led by CKBA’s Francel Flores, who has amassed 138 statistical points.

Flores, a key contributor to CKBA’s 2-1 record in Group A, is averaging 16.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.0 steals, and 1.0 block per game, placing him at the top of the rankings.

READ:

Miguel Aloysius squad rolls to back-to-back wins in CYBL

NBA: Pistons helped by Beasley’s 26 points rout Celtics, 117-97

PBA: Tired? Not yet, as Ginebra eyes 2-0 lead vs NorthPort

Following closely behind is Luke Dy of the undefeated University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) VDrink, which leads Group B. Dy has accumulated 129 statistical points, averaging 8.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 4.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game in USPF’s dominant three-game winning streak.

Mark Gil Belleza of the Tri-A Bullpups holds third place with 119 statistical points, averaging 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 6.0 steals per game. His team currently holds a 2-1 record in Group A.

In fourth place is PYFBA’s Xerex Alejandro, who has compiled 93 statistical points. He boasts an impressive 24.0 points per game, along with 5.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 5.5 steals, leading PYFBA to a 2-1 standing in Group A.

Rounding out the top five is Carl Cortes of the defending champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers. Cortes has earned 112 statistical points while helping UV maintain an unblemished 3-0 record. He is averaging 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.0 steals, and 1.0 block per game.

With several weeks of competition still ahead, the MVP race remains wide open as these young stars continue to make their mark on the CYBL Chairman’s Cup 2025.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP