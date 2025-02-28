Battle of the undefeated: Racaza to fight Bahdi in Toronto on March 7

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Undefeated Cebuano prospect Ryan James “The Untouchable” Racaza is set for the biggest fight of his career as he takes on Canadian knockout artist Lucas Bahdi on March 7 at the Toronto Casino Resort in Canada.

The bout was officially announced by Viva Promotions, the boxing outfit managed by Brendan Gibbons, son of MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons.

Racaza, a rising super lightweight contender, holds a perfect record of 15 wins with 11 knockouts.

However, this will mark his first fight abroad and his toughest challenge yet. Bahdi, also undefeated with 18 wins and 15 knockouts, will put his WBA International lightweight title on the line.

Based in Caloocan City, Racaza has been on a dominant run, knocking out his last five opponents since 2019. His victims include Rey Ramos, Romulo Ramayan Jr., Jimmy Borbon, Anthony Sabalde, and Leonardo Doronio.

Despite his impressive streak, Racaza has not fought since December 2023, raising concerns about potential ring rust and conditioning.

Meanwhile, Bahdi, a former IBF North American lightweight champion, has remained highly active. In 2024 alone, he has fought and won three times, scoring knockout wins against Mexico’s Jose Luis Rodriguez, American Ashton Sylve, and another Mexican, Armando Casamonica, in October.

Bahdi currently holds the No. 7 ranking in the World Boxing Association (WBA) and No. 8 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight division, making this a crucial test for Racaza as he looks to make a statement on the international stage.

