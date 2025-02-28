Rama: Willing to return van, but insists he’s the ‘rightful mayor’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dismissed Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is open to returning his city-issued vehicle but insists that he is still “the rightful mayor.”

In a letter dated February 25, his legal counsel, Lawyer Luis Vera Cruz Jr., argued that the Office of the Ombudsman’s decision to remove Rama from office has yet to be properly implemented.

Until that happens, Vera Cruz said Rama remains the incumbent mayor, entitled to all official privileges, including the use of the Toyota Hiace Super Grandia.

“No record shows that the Decision of the Office of the Ombudsman has been implemented, contrary to the rules of the Office of the Ombudsman itself,” Vera Cruz wrote in a February 25 letter. “Until an order of implementation has been validly served on Mayor Rama, he remains the incumbent Mayor of Cebu City.”

City’s demand ‘premature’

The dispute arose when the Cebu City Legal Office issued a February 19 letter giving Rama 24 hours to return the vehicle. When he failed to comply, the city filed a blotter report at the Waterfront Police Station on February 26.

READ: Michael Rama won’t return van; Cebu City files blotter report

However, Vera Cruz dismissed the city’s actions as legally baseless, saying any demand for the vehicle’s return must be backed by proper documentation proving that the Ombudsman’s ruling has been enforced.

“Proper documentation is imperative and must be complied with for any demand or return of the subject vehicle to the people and their government. Whims and caprices have no place in our law and society,” said.

He urged the city government to request formal confirmation from the Ombudsman that its decision has been implemented, arguing that without such proof, the demand for the vehicle’s return is void.

Rama: Vehicle return must follow due process

Despite the legal challenge, Rama maintains that he is not defying authorities or refusing to return the vehicle. His legal team clarified that he is willing to comply, but only if the proper legal process is followed.

“The eventual return of the Subject Vehicle is not in any way a relinquishment of any rights or authority vested in Mayor Rama,” Vera Cruz wrote. “Rather, it is a reaffirmation of his loyalty to the People of Cebu City and his unwavering commitment to maintaining public trust and accountability in office.”

Rama has yet to make a personal statement on the issue but is expected to address the controversy in a press conference today, February 28. /clorenciana

