Cayetano hopes to get more votes from Cebu with Garcia’s support

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After ranking third in Cebu Province in the previous elections, Senator Pia Cayetano aims to go higher with the support of Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia.

Cayetano visited Garcia at the Capitol on the evening of February 26 where she sought the governor’s support for her candidacy in the upcoming midterm elections this May.

She recalled that in the 2019 elections, she ranked third in the most number of votes in Cebu Province. Meanwhile, she ranked fourth overall nationwide.

“Kung okay sa mga igsuon nato sa Cebu, with Gov.’s support, of course, if it’s possible na maging number one, why not? Kay I don’t think with all humility, di mo makakita og senator nga moanhi sa Cebu nga di lang murag bahay ang Cebu pero, truly I feel it’s my home,” Cayetano said.

Should she win in the coming midterm elections, Cayetano said that she would continue her priorities that focused on health and education.

“The last six years, I was vice chairman of the Committee on Finance and shared the budget of health and education. So, the present and the future will get worse in terms of shortages of health professionals,” Cayetano said.

She also recalled some of the enacted laws that she authored and co-authored during the discussion with the governor.

“Pinakauna ni nako ha (first senator I endorsed),” Garcia briefly said when she held Cayetano’s hand for a photo opportunity.

Cayetano has served two terms already from 2004-2016, and she ran for a comeback in the Senate in 2019.

Cebu has over 3 million registered voters, and with Garcia’s backing, Cayetano expects to boost the number of her voters.

Cayetano is part of the administration ticket along with former Interior Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr., Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay, Pia Cayetano, former senator Panfilo Lacson, Sen. Lito Lapid, Sen. Imee Marcos, former senator Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., former Senate president Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, Sen. Francis Tolentino, ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo and Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar.

The electoral alliance called Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas kicked off their campaign last February 11. — with a report from Philippine News Agency

