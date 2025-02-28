Cebu City drug busts yield P1.3M worth of suspected shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A series of drug enforcement operations conducted by local authorities hours apart in Cebu City yielded suspected shabu estimated to be worth over P1.3 million.

The two separate buy-bust operations was carried out by policemen on Wednesday, February 26, and Thursday, February 27.

According to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), the first drug bust was conducted at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The subject of the operation was a 38-year-old unemployed individual.

Personnel of the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of Pasil Police Station apprehended the suspect along the Magsaysay Street in Brgy. Suba.

They confiscated 150.18 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1,021,224 and other drug paraphernalia from the suspect’s possession.

A few hours later or at 1:05 a.m. on Thursday, another drug bust was carried out by Mabolo police at Sitio Lower Laguerta, Brgy. Lahug.

Officers successfully arrested the 20-year-old suspect alias “Jac,” who is tagged as a high-value individual (HVI).

The operation resulted in the seizure of 50.3 grams of suspected shabu worth P342,040.

In total, law enforcers in Cebu City managed to confiscate P1,363,264 worth of illegal drugs in a span of a few hours.

As of this writing, both arrested suspects are in the custody of police and will be facing drug charges.

Following these accomplishments, PRO-7 director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan reiterated their dedication to combat drug trafficking and foster a safer community in Central Visayas.

“Our recent operations demonstrate our determination to make a significant impact. By uniting our efforts, we will successfully build a healthier, drug-free Central Visayas community,” he said. /clorenciana

