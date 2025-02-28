Cebu City fire: 70 families displaced, P1.2M properties lost

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | February 28,2025 - 05:57 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 70 families lost their homes after a fire hit an area in Sitio San Vicente, Brgy. Lahug in Cebu City on Thursday evening, February 27.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed at least 50 residences and the damage to property due to the fire was estimated at P1.2 million.

The Cebu City Fire Station (CCFS), in a report, revealed that the blaze started at around 6:57 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at the affected residential area in Sitio San Vicente and immediately raised the fire to the first alarm at 6:59 p.m.

By 7:11 p.m., officials had to raise it to the second alarm.

With the collaborative efforts to various responding teams, the fire was placed under control at 8:25 p.m.

After a few more minutes or at 9:41 p.m., firefighters officially declared a fire out.

CCFS disclosed that the flames destroyed a total of 50 structures, with 40 houses totally burned and the remaining 10 partially burned.

It displaced a total of 70 families or 280 individuals, who were temporarily sheltered at the Lahug Elementary School gymnasium.

As of this writing, fire investigators are investigating what started the fire that was reportedly first spotted in the house of a resident named Edwin Escandallo.

Fortunately, no one was reported hurt in the Thursday evening fire.

