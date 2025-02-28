NBA: Curry dazzles with 56 points as Warriors hold off Magic

LOS ANGELES, United States — Golden State star Stephen Curry drilled 12 three-pointers in a scintillating 56-point display that carried the Warriors to a 121-115 NBA victory over the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

Curry’s explosive performance helped the Warriors dig themselves out of a 17-point hole, with the point guard signaling the start of the fightback with a three-pointer from beyond the halfcourt line to end the first half that pulled the Warriors within 66-52 at the break.

In the third quarter, he single-handedly out-scored the Magic with 22 points to Orlando’s 21.

The four-time NBA champion finished two three-pointers shy of former teammate Klay Thompson’s record for most three-pointers in a game — 14, established back in 2018.

It was Curry’s 14th career game with at least 50 points — his career-high is 62 — and his 26th with 10 or more three-pointers.

He made his dozen three-pointers on just 19 attempts and was a perfect 12-for-12 from the free-throw line.

He also chipped in four rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals.

“It never gets old,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of watching Curry, noting the support that the player had from fans in Orlando — some decked out in Curry’s jersey number 30 and others who just got caught up in the show.

“Even the Magic fans, they know they’re witnessing the greatest shooter ever and one of the greatest performers ever,” Kerr said.

“It’s not just the shots going in. It’s the fluidity, the beauty of his movement and motion and his audacity — the shots that he’s willing to take.”

Fueled by Curry, the Warriors pushed their lead to as many as 12 points late in the third quarter.

The Magic, led by 41 points from Paolo Banchero, had pulled within two points with 1:55 remaining when Curry drilled another three and the Warriors pulled away.

“I’m just blessed, like I always say, to play this game, enjoy the competition, the creativity,” Curry said, calling the energy from the road crowd “pretty insane.”

“For us to win this game, obviously, it took all those points, but it took a collective resilience that I love that we showed tonight.”

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points with 19 rebounds and seven assists as the Bucks withstood Denver star Nikola Jokic’s 27th triple-double of the season in a 121-112 victory over the Nuggets.

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic scored 32 points with 14 rebounds and 10 assists, but he was held to six points in the fourth quarter as the Bucks clamped down defensively for their fifth win in their last six games.

Lakers beat T’Wolves

In Los Angeles, LeBron James scored 33 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to fuel the Lakers in a scrappy 111-102 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Austin Reaves added 23 points and Luka Doncic scored 21 on a tough-shooting night.

Doncic missed nine three-point attempts before he drained his only trey of the night with 3:39 remaining, the awkward effort pushing the Lakers’ lead to 98-91 after the Timberwolves had clawed back from a 23-point deficit to make it a four-point game.

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 25 points off the bench to lead the Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards scored 18 points for Minnesota before he was ejected after receiving a second technical foul in the third quarter.

His 16th tech of the season means Edwards faces a one-game suspension, and he tossed the ball into the stands in irritation as he left the court.

Elsewhere, New Orleans star Zion Williamson notched his first career triple-double, delivering 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists to propel the Pelicans to a 124-116 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

