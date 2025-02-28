Michael Rama turns over city-owned van to vice mayor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dismissed Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has officially turned over the city-owned vehicle he has been using during his tenure as the city’s chief executive during a press conference on Friday, February 28.

Rama handed over the keys of the Toyota Hi-Ace Super Grandia Elite to Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros, who was taken aback by the development.

The government-issued van worth P3 million has been the center of a dispute between the city government and its former mayor which can be traced back to October 18, 2024.

The city government, under the leadership of Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, demanded the return of two vehicles following Rama’s dismissal from office in September 2024 on nepotism and grave misconduct charges.

Rama, however, only returned one vehicle.

Despite the issuance of an official demand letter issued for the vehicle’s return on February 19, Rama remained defiant.

On February 21, he stormed into the city hall and confronted City Legal Officer Santiago Ortiz Jr., condemning the demand letter as “tyranny and oppression.”

Rama’s failure to comply prompted the city’s legal office to file a blotter report against him on February 26.

During a press conference on Friday, Rama personally showed the members of the press the condition of the vehicle and announced that he would be turning over the keys to the vice mayor.

Hontiveros, whom Rama called as his “loyal” vice mayor, made a short appearance at the press conference of the Partido Barug Bag-ong Sugbo held at a hotel in Cebu City on Friday morning.

Also in attendance were the former mayor’s wife, Malou, his son, Lawyer Mikel Rama, and suspended city administrator Lawyer Collin Rosell.

In an interview with reporters, Rama stated that he made the decision after discerning the issue when he woke up on Friday morning.

Rama insisted that the term “surrendering” is not the proper word to use as he was only turning over the vehicle despite the lack of his lawyer’s approval.

He said that his compliance did not mean that he was respecting the authority of his successor Mayor Garcia.

“Ang akong gitan-aw, katawhan. Kay labad na kaayong ulo sa katawhan. Libog na kayng katawhan,” said Rama.

(What I am looking at, the people. Because the people are really confused. They are really confused.)

Rama stressed that he would not stop trying to reclaim the title as city mayor, a position he claimed to be rightfully his.

“Akong iuli ang sakyanan pero dili gyud ko mohunong pagkuha ana iyang pwesto nga dili iyaha,” he said.

(I am returning the vechile but I will not stop to reclaim that post that is not his [referring to Mayor Garcia].)

