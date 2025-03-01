Viral Bohol incident: LTO-7 to probe actions of enforcers





CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Land Transportation Office (LTO) Region 7 has launched an immediate investigation on a viral incident wherein one of their enforcers was filmed manhandling a knife-wielding individual in Panglao, Bohol province.

A video of the incident, which was posted on Friday, February 28, has been gaining attention on social media with netizens pointing out the violent manner of how the incident was dealt with by the enforcers.

In the video, an enforcer can be seen holding down the man who was lying on top of a motorcycle. The man let go of the knife and was then dragged to the ground while he repeatedly exclaimed, “Farmers ko sir.” (I am a farmer, sir.)

LTO-7 Regional Director Glen Galario has released a statement addressing the viral incident in Bohol.

“First and foremost, LTO 7 regrets the distressing nature of the incident and apologizes for any concern it may have caused to the public. The situation, in which a belligerent individual wielding a knife was restrained and subdued by LTO 7 Field Enforcement Officers, was an unfortunate turn of events. The safety of both the public and our personnel remains a top priority, and we are committed to maintaining law and order,” read a portion of the statement.

Pending a full investigation on the incident, LTO-7 has suspended all law enforcement operations in Bohol and withdrew the field enforcement officers from the area.

According to the agency, appropriate charges are being readied against the involved individual who remains in the custody of local authorities.

Galario said that they had launched an investigation into the actions of the LTO-7 field enforcement officers involved in the incident.

Officers, who would be found to have acted outside of protocol would be held accountable, he added.

On behalf of the agency, Galario apologized for the stress the incident might have caused to the public and assured that due process would be followed.

“We sincerely apologize to the public for the distress caused by this incident. We understand the gravity of the situation, and we assure you that due process will be followed through a thorough and impartial investigation. Rest assured, LTO 7 is committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining public trust in our operations,” he said.

