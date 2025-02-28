Buildrite Cup finals kickoff this Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All roads lead to the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Buildrite Cup 2024 finals, where CONFIX and Smartbond will clash for the coveted title tomorrow, March 1, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus Gymnasium.

Both squads secured their spots in the finals with dominant semifinal victories last February 12.

CONFIX asserted its dominance with a commanding 100-64 triumph over Tofil, while Smartbond cruised past Blockout, 69-50, setting up a highly anticipated battle for the crown.

Leading CONFIX’s charge is Anton Chua, who showcased his all-around game, making him a key player to watch in tomorrow night’s finals. He will be joined by Noriko Benedicto, Dexy Suico, Fredritz Batayola, and Roy Solis, who are expected to deliver crucial points in their title showdown.

Meanwhile, Smartbond will rely on the stellar play of Ivan Deo, who led the team to victory over Blockout in the semifinals. He will have ample support from double-double machine Jet Latonio and the steady scoring presence of Wesley Viejo.

Before the championship duel, Tofil and Blockout will battle for third place at 6:30 PM, aiming to close their campaign on a winning note.

The championship game will tip off at 8 PM.

