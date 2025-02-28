Salimbangon, 12 others face disqualification over alleged vote-buying

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Cebu Fourth District Representative Janice Salimbangon and 12 other candidates are facing disqualification charges before the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) in Manila.

The complaint, dated February 22, 2025, was filed by Arl Dewey Maluya, Mary Ann Olaver, and Ruth Sugarol. They alleged that the respondents used government financial aid programs for political purposes.

Aside from Salimbangon, the other respondents in the case are Lawyer Nelson Mondigo, Jenny Armamento, Lawyer Gilbert Arrabis, Dr. Jose “Jun” De Leon, Emmanuel “Manny” Benatiro, Chona “Bata” De Leon, Rene “Dano” Pepito Gullem, Gaspar “Boy” Magdadaro, Ma. Bregidorietta “Bregitte” Tancawan, Leandro “Lean” Tohay, Francis Eric “Titing” Villarin, and Antolin “Dodong Tolin” Villegas.

According to the complainants, the respondents allegedly used the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) and Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) programs as tools for their political campaign.

They claimed that completed forms for these programs were even submitted to the house of one of the respondents. During the payout, umbrellas and calendars bearing Salimbangon’s face and logo were reportedly distributed.

“Also, there were no representatives from the implementing agency, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), during the distribution of TUPAD,” a portion of the complaint reads.

The complainants further alleged that on January 31, 2025, during the TUPAD distribution at the covered court of Barangay Poblacion in Daanbantayan, the respondents were present. They also allegedly attended the AICS payout events on February 7 and 10, 2025, at the Cebu Technological University (CTU)-Daanbantayan Campus.

“During these events, they induced voters and the public to support them in the upcoming 2025 National and Local Elections,” the complaint added.

The complainants asserted that the respondents violated Section 261 of the Omnibus Election Code, which prohibits vote-buying.

As a result, they are requesting COMELEC to determine probable cause for an election offense and to disqualify the respondents from the May 12, 2025, National and Local Elections.

CDN Digital reached out to Salimbangon for her response, but she declined to issue a statement, saying they have yet to receive a copy of the complaint.

