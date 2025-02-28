cdn mobile

Cesafi Esports League enters week 4 of competition this weekend

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | February 28,2025 - 09:42 PM

ESPORTS ESPORTS

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six thrilling matches will highlight the fourth week of the ongoing Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Esports League (CEL) Season 3 this weekend at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U).

For tomorrow’s action, Saturday, March 1, the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) tournament will take center stage, featuring the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers and the Benedicto College Cheetahs in the first game at 10 AM.

Both the Panthers and Cheetahs are vying for their first win in Group A after opening their respective campaigns with back-to-back defeats.

Meanwhile, the unbeaten University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters will aim for their fourth straight win in another Group A match against the University of San Carlos (USC) Vamos Warriors, who hold a 2-1 record.

Lastly, the UC Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters (1-0) will battle the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons (1-1) in the lone Group B match of the MLBB tournament.

On Sunday, March 2, the UCLM Webmasters’ Valorant squad will look to extend their 2-0 record as they square off against the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons (1W-1L-1D) in the first Group B match.

Meanwhile, in Group A, USC (1-1) will face the winless University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars (0-2). Lastly, in Group B, USPF (0-1-1) and Benedicto College (0-2) will clash in a bid to secure their first victory.

RELATED STORIES

Cesafi Esports: USC notches back-to-back wins in MLBB tourney

Cesafi Esports: Formaran, Abatayo lead USC to twin victories

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cesafi Esports League, Mobile Legends
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.