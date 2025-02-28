Cesafi Esports League enters week 4 of competition this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six thrilling matches will highlight the fourth week of the ongoing Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Esports League (CEL) Season 3 this weekend at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U).

For tomorrow’s action, Saturday, March 1, the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) tournament will take center stage, featuring the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers and the Benedicto College Cheetahs in the first game at 10 AM.

Both the Panthers and Cheetahs are vying for their first win in Group A after opening their respective campaigns with back-to-back defeats.

Meanwhile, the unbeaten University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters will aim for their fourth straight win in another Group A match against the University of San Carlos (USC) Vamos Warriors, who hold a 2-1 record.

Lastly, the UC Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters (1-0) will battle the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons (1-1) in the lone Group B match of the MLBB tournament.

On Sunday, March 2, the UCLM Webmasters’ Valorant squad will look to extend their 2-0 record as they square off against the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons (1W-1L-1D) in the first Group B match.

Meanwhile, in Group A, USC (1-1) will face the winless University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars (0-2). Lastly, in Group B, USPF (0-1-1) and Benedicto College (0-2) will clash in a bid to secure their first victory.

