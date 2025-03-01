Marcos: Don’t vote all-talk senatorial bets, pick those who work

SAN JOSE DEL MONTE, Bulacan — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has urged voters here to choose senatorial bets who work hard, and not those who talk too much but do nothing.

During the campaign rally of the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas senatorial slate on Friday, Marcos again touted the candidates he endorsed, saying that most of them are often silent but are doing a lot for the country.

“They know the work in government. These are the kinds of people in public service who don’t just talk; sometimes, they stay silent and simply get the job done. That’s what truly matters,” he said in Filipino.

READ;

“Let’s not listen to those who do nothing but talk. We should elect those who take action. They will go to the Senate not to cause chaos or argue with their fellow senators and others, but to unite and create meaningful laws that the people truly need,” he added.

Marcos reiterated that all of the 12 Alyansa senatorial bets have sufficient experience for legislative work, noting that eight of them have been senators, while other candidates are also knowledgeable due to their work in other government branches.

“Let’s take a look at my group—where they came from and what they have been through. You know, out of our 12 senatorial candidates, eight of them have already served in the Senate: Senator Pia Cayetano, Senator Panfilo Lacson, Senator Lito Lapid, Senator Imee Marcos, Senator Manny Pacquiao, Senator Bong Revilla, Senator Francis Tolentino, and Senator Tito Sotto.”

“Senator Sotto is not just an ordinary senator. He served as Senate President. And you know, when I was a senator, he was our Senate President, so I can confidently say that during his time, the Senate ran smoothly because he was an excellent leader,” he added.

During his speech at the Alyansa’s proclamation rally in Laoag, Marcos said the administration-backed candidates are neither tainted by Oplan Tokhang nor are they pro-China — two issues thrown against former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Oplan Tokhang is the anti-drug campaign implemented during Duterte’s term which has garnered controversy due to human rights violations. Meanwhile, Duterte was credited for repairing ties with China, which were strained by then-President Benigno Aquino III’s decision to sue China for its intrusion in the West Philippine Sea.

Last February 20, Marcos told Negros Oriental residents that initiatives seeking progress, and not resorting to threats and fear-mongering, would be the solution to the country’s problems.

At the Alyansa’s senatorial bets rally in Pasay City, Marcos initially paused before delivering his speech to check if candidates running under the administration-backed slate were still in one piece.

Marcos said he was checking if candidates were still healthy and safe from grenade attacks — in an apparent reference to Duterte’s threats to kill 15 sitting senators to make way for Partido Demokratiko Pilipino senatorial bets.

According to Marcos, people attending Alyansa rallies would not hear any threats of violence or any curses from him. He said what Filipinos would hear are the platforms of their candidates, and what they were able to do while they were in office.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP