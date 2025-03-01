Daily Gospel, March 1

This is the Daily Gospel for today, March 1, 2025, which is the Saturday of the Seventh Week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Mark 10, 13-16.

People were bringing children to Jesus that he might touch them, but the disciples rebuked them.

When Jesus saw this he became indignant and said to them, “Let the children come to me; do not prevent them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these.

Amen, I say to you, whoever does not accept the kingdom of God like a child will not enter it.”

Then he embraced them and blessed them, placing his hands on them.

Source: Dailygospel.org