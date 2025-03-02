Small-town boy defies odds to become LERT topnotcher

CONSOLACION, Cebu – Success takes different paths, and for Van Reil Ligutom, it started with a leap of faith.

Leaving his small hometown for the noise of Cebu City was intimidating, but he pushed through, embraced the challenges, and proved himself. Now, he’s not just a survivor of the journey—he’s a top achiever, securing the fifth spot in the February 2025 Licensure Examination for Respiratory Therapists (LERT).

His story is proof that one brave decision can change everything.

A small-town boy with big-city dreams

Ligutom, 23, comes from Brgy. Lupagan in Clarin, Misamis Occidental in northern Mindanao. With its rich forestry resources and deep cultural heritage—blending Subanen traditions with Catholic influences—Misamis Occidental stands as a hidden gem worth preserving and celebrating.

“It’s such a charming small town. My place is famous for its Suman. So, we have our House of Suman that tourists love to try,” Ligutom told CDN Digital in a virtual interview.

Ligutom initially planned to pursue a nursing degree, believing it would secure his future. However, a change of plans led him to Cebu Doctors’ University here in Cebu, where he found his passion for respiratory therapy.

“My cousin introduced me to this program when I was still in SHS. I was supposed to enroll in a nursing school in our place, but things didn’t go as planned, so I chose CDU’s Respiratory Therapy program instead,” he said.

Before choosing this path, Ligutom did not have much of a background about respiratory therapy. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he developed a habit of watching Korean medical dramas, which sparked his interest in the field.

“I was really into Korean medical dramas, so I guess that helped open my mind to the world of the medical profession,” he shared.

Battling unconventional study habits

Like many students, Ligutom struggled with “toxic” study habits while preparing for the board exams.

“My biggest challenge during my review period is my short attention span and I always fall asleep everytime a study,” he shared.

He struggled with low quiz scores and feared not graduating on time or becoming an irregular student. To stay strong, he reminded himself that he was alone in the big city and couldn’t afford to doubt himself. With his family’s support, he stayed focused and determined to succeed.

“My family didn’t put any pressure on me ang gusto lang nila is mupasar and they don’t like me saying nga mag top ko kay if dili daw ko mag top basin dili daw nako madawat,” he said.

Moment of Triumph

Despite his doubts and struggles, Ligutom was shocked to see his name among the topnotchers of the February 2025 Respiratory Therapists Licensure Exam.

“Grabe ang happiness, super high! Thankful so much kay Lord kay I’m just asking na masulod lang sa top 10 but He gave me a spot sa rank 5,” he shared.

The months of battling a short attention span and unpredictable study habits made him believe he had little chance of ranking in the exams. Ligutom admitted to going against the common advice of avoiding studying the day before the boards.

“I didn’t follow what others would typically say na dili na mag study the day before the boards because for me, I can’t risk not studying that day. What if I forget something and have regrets nga wa ko ga study? But what works for me might not work for others, know yourself lang gyud in terms of study habits,” he explained.

His family and friends erupted with pride and joy, flooding him with congratulatory messages on social media after they learned of the exam results.

More than just preparation, he kept a growth mindset and turned to prayer before and after each exam, believing that faith and perseverance played a crucial role in his success.

His future in Respiratory Therapy

With his license now secured, Ligutom remains open to all opportunities that will come his way. While he has no definite plans yet, he is eager to make an impact in the field by promoting awareness and preventive care.

“I’m passionate about spreading awareness about the significance of lung health and lifestyle modifications to prevent respiratory illnesses,” he shared.

For those aspiring to become topnotchers, he emphasizes the importance of setting clear goals, working hard, and taking breaks when needed.

“The body achieves what the mind believes.”

With his dedication and passion for respiratory health, Ligutom is ready to embrace whatever path lies ahead, knowing that his journey has only just begun.