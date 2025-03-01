Why shingles is more than just a rash—a health expert explains

CEBU CITY, Philippines — If you are not yet familiar with a viral infection called shingles, a local health expert has warned of its risks, especially for people 50 years old and above.

On Friday, February 28, Dr. Shayne Julieane Morales, a local specialist in internal medicine focusing on adult infectious diseases, discussed shingles in a roundtable with the media, organized by a biopharma company.

Morales emphasized that there is a high risk of having a stroke and heart attack in the first week of suffering from shingles. Those aged 50 and above are at risk of having the disease.

Shingles, known as ‘herpes zoster’ and in Cebuano, ‘likos-likos,’ occurs when a dormant chickenpox virus reactivates due to a weakened immune system brought about by aging, stress, and chronic illness.

Morales said it usually affects one of every three adults over 50. Its hallmark symptom is a painful rash that can cause sharp, shooting nerve pain, which may persist for months or even years. Its characteristic is a watery, fluid-filled rash.

Citing a study in her discussion, Morales said that 64 percent of the patients with shingles expressed that it had a bad impact on their sleep. Aside from that, shingles also affects their general activities, mood, work, relation with others, and walking abilities.

“Shingles is more than just a rash. It impacts our daily life…It doesn’t just end up being just a rash. Ang iyahang impact (It’s impact) to our times is really big,” she said.

Morales also addressed the conception that once the chickenpox clears, the virus is gone because “shingles proves otherwise.”

“There is no immunity to shingles. Unlike chickenpox nga you have it once in your lifetime, the shingles can reactivate as often,” she added.

Shingles and heart disease

According to the data provided by the biopharma company, there are around 14.5 million non-elderly adult Filipinos who have certain pre-existing conditions, and high blood pressure tops the list, over diabetes, asthma, and cancer, among others.

They reported that the most common condition is hypertension, with 46 percent of all older Filipinos aged 60 years old and above.

In a report by CDN Digital last July 6, 2024, it was revealed that hypertension cases in Cebu City surged from 1,098 in early 2023 to 2,901 in the first quarter of 2024.

This data has prompted health experts in the biopharma company to raise awareness of shingles. It meant that more Cebuanos are vulnerable to severe complications if they ever have chingles, they said in a media release.

Morales said that patients with chronic conditions might experience more complications should they have shingles.

Prevention

In light of this, Cebuanos can take proactive steps to protect themselves from shingles and its severe complications, including heart attack and stroke. They can do this by living a healthy lifestyle and regularly monitoring their high blood pressure.

The biopharma company also advised that it is crucial to manage pre-existing conditions by keeping hypertension, diabetes, and other chronic illnesses under control through proper medication.

The health experts shared that there is an antiviral treatment for shingles, however, they did not divulge its price but assured it can be availed in some pharmacies.

The antiviral treatment must be initiated within 72 hours of the rash onset. It can reduce the severity of the condition but cannot control the risk of heart attack and stroke, Morales said.

Meanwhile, there is also a vaccine available for shingles that can be purchased in pharmacies. Morales said that as of date, once a patient is inoculated with two doses, there is no need for them to avail a booster.

The health experts further advised that once you reach 50 or over 50 years old, you have to talk to your doctor about shingles for treatment and prevention. /clorenciana

