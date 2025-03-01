Body of missing man from Bogo City found in Toledo City waters

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The decomposing body of a man was found floating on the waters of Brgy. Bato in Toledo City, Cebu early on Saturday morning.

Upon verification, the victim was identified as Neil Ian Talisic, a 30-year-old resident of Anunang Sur in Bogo City, who has been missing for a week.

Toledo City police said that two fishermen found Talisic’s body at around 7:55 a.m. on Saturday as they were fishing in the vicinity of Brgy. Bato in Toledo City.

Fishermen Jessie Digit and Angelo Geno dragged Talisic’s body to the seashore. They then reported its discovery to a barangay councilor who was the one who called the Toledo City Police Station.

Body found in Toledo waters

Police investigation revealed that Talisic was last seen alive in his home at around 8:30 a.m. on February 22.

Clad in his wetsuit, Talisic reportedly told his common-law partner, Jesicca Abunan, that he was going out to fish on the waters of San Remigio town.

But he no longer came home later on Saturday, which prompted Abunan to seek the assistance of San Remegio police.

A search and rescue operation was launched by authorities on Sunday, February 23. But they had to cut short the day’s search and rescue operation due to the big waves in the area.

Earlier today, March 1, Abunan received a call about the discovery of Talisic’s body, whom she believed may have drowned.

Talisic’s body was already in a state of decomposition when it was brought to a funeral parlor in Toledo City for an autopsy.

Toledo City is a 3rd class component city in the Province of Cebu. It is located some 50 kilometers west of Cebu City.

