DOTr chief orders suspension of LTO personnel in viral Bohol video
MANILA, Philippines — Department of Transport (DOTr) Secretary Vince Dizon on Saturday ordered the immediate preventive suspension of all Land Transportation Office (LTO) personnel involved in a viral incident in Bohol.
“This will remain in effect pending the completion of a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the event,” DOTr said in a statement.
The agency also said that it will provide more details as the investigation progresses.
This moves came after a viral video showed LTO enforcers in Panglao, Bohol arresting a man riding a motorcycle for carrying a knife.
One enforcer was seen holding down the man lying on top of a motorcycle and threatening him with the knife.
When the man was dragged on the ground, he repeatedly said, “Farmer ako, Sir (I am a farmer).”
Dizon earlier launched an investigation on the incident.
He assigned Transport Assistant Secretary for Road Transport Jojo Reyes to gather relevant information for recommendations to the secretary.
Meanwhile, LTO-7 on Friday issued a statement, saying that it “regrets the distressing nature of the incident and apologizes for any concern it may have caused to the public.”
LTO-7 added that it “immediately suspended all law enforcement operations in Bohol.”
The office has also withdrawn the field enforcement officers from the area pending a full investigation into the matter.
