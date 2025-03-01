DOTr chief orders suspension of LTO personnel in viral Bohol video

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Transport (DOTr) Secretary Vince Dizon on Saturday ordered the immediate preventive suspension of all Land Transportation Office (LTO) personnel involved in a viral incident in Bohol.

“This will remain in effect pending the completion of a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the event,” DOTr said in a statement.

The agency also said that it will provide more details as the investigation progresses.

This moves came after a viral video showed LTO enforcers in Panglao, Bohol arresting a man riding a motorcycle for carrying a knife.

One enforcer was seen holding down the man lying on top of a motorcycle and threatening him with the knife.

When the man was dragged on the ground, he repeatedly said, “Farmer ako, Sir (I am a farmer).”

Dizon earlier launched an investigation on the incident.

He assigned Transport Assistant Secretary for Road Transport Jojo Reyes to gather relevant information for recommendations to the secretary.

Meanwhile, LTO-7 on Friday issued a statement, saying that it “regrets the distressing nature of the incident and apologizes for any concern it may have caused to the public.”

LTO-7 added that it “immediately suspended all law enforcement operations in Bohol.”

The office has also withdrawn the field enforcement officers from the area pending a full investigation into the matter.

