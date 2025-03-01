Pagasa: 0-1 storm may hit PH this March

MANILA, Philippines — From zero to one storm is expected in or around the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) this month, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Ngayong buwan ng Marso ay posibleng wala or posible din naman na mayroon tayong isang bagyo na maaring pumasok or mabuo sa loob ng ating area of responsibility,” Pagasa weather specialist Grace Castañeda said Saturday morning.

(This month of March, it’s possible that there is none or it’s also possible that there’d be one tropical cyclone that may enter or form within our area of responsibility.)

“Ayon sa ating monthly climatology track, itong bagyo na ito ay posibleng tahakin itong Visayas-Mindanao area patungo dito sa area ng Palawan. Or, posible din naman itong mag-recurve at maging malayo sa anumang bahagi ng ating kalupaan,” she added.

(Based on our monthly climatology track, this tropical cyclone may tread toward the Visayas-Mindanao area toward Palawan. Or, it’s also possible it may recurve away from any part of our landmass.)

If a storm does form and enters the PAR, it will be given the local name “Auring,” the first in Pagasa’s roster of local tropical cyclone names.

As of Saturday, Pagasa was not monitoring any low pressure area within or around the PAR.

ALSO READ:

LIST: Philippine typhoon names for 2025

Pagasa delists names of 8 destructive tropical cyclones in 2024

Cebu braces for rains, thunderstorms as shear line affects Visayas

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP