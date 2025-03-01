DFA consular offices open for women on select Saturdays of March

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) consular offices (COs) across the country will be open to all women on select Saturdays of March for passport services.

This activity is in line with the celebration of National Women’s Month.

The DFA said the opening of consular offices “provides more access to women, especially those working during weekdays, to apply for passport and apostille.”

The department released the following passport application guidelines:

Women can avail the services through walk-in through Courtesy Lane or Passport Online Appointment System ( https://www.passport.gov.ph/ )

) Women of any age will be accommodated.

Women applicants are allowed to bring one immediate family member (spouse, adult children, adult sibling) with proof of relationship or one traveling companion (with proof of travel) with applicant (flight booking or hotel booking).

All minor children of a woman applicant will be accommodated.

Regular Courtesy Lane for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents and overseas Filipino workers will be accommodated regardless of sex.

Cash payment only for application fees (P1,200 for expedited passport fee and P150 for optional courier fee).

Eligible individuals who want to use the courtesy lane must present a duly accomplished Passport Application Form ( https://consular.dfa.gov.ph/images/2025/forms/PASSPORT_DIV_APP_FORM.pdf ).

). Applicants with confirmed passport appointment on the particular dates will be accommodated regardless of sex and age.

No passport will be released on these dates.

Walk-in applicants with incomplete requirements and those who are unable to come to their confirmed passport appointment due to a valid reason are given until March 31, 2025 to comply and return to their original site of application.

Visit the link to see list of passport requirements (and present one original document and one copy).

Online appointment

For authentication and apostille guidelines:

Confirmed online application is required (https://appointment.apostille.gov.ph/).

No walk-ins allowed.

List of participating COs with passport services and their schedules:

DFA Aseana (March 8 and 22; 9 am to 4 pm)

CO National Capital Region (NCR) Central (March 8 and 22; 9 am to 2 pm)

CO NCR North (March 8 and 22; 9 am to 4 pm)

CO NCR Northeast (March 8 and 22; 10 am to 4 pm)

CO NCR South (March 8 and 22; 10 am to 5 pm)

CO NCR West (March 15 and 22; 10 am to 5 pm)

CO Angeles (March 8, 22, and 29; 8 am to 3 pm)

CO Antipolo (March 8; 10 am to 4 pm)

CO Antique (March 8 and 22; 9 am to 4 pm)

CO Bacolod (March 8 and 15; 9 am to 3 pm)

CO Balanga (March 8 and 22; 9 am to 3 pm)

CO Baguio (March 8 and 22, 10 am to 4 pm; March 15, 10 am to 12 nn)

CO Butuan (March 8 and 15; 10 am to 4 pm)

CO Cagayan de Oro (March 8; 9 am to 4 pm)

CO Calasiao (March 8 and 22; 9 am to 5 pm)

CO Candon (March 8 and 22; 9 am to 4 pm)

CO Cebu (March 8; 9 am to 4 pm)

CO Clarin (March 8, 15, 22 and 29; 9 am to 3 pm)

CO Dasmariñas (March 8 and 15; 10 am to 4 pm)

CO Davao (March 15 and 22; 10 am to 5 pm)

CO Dumaguete (March 8 and 22; 8 am to 8 pm)

CO General Santos (March 8 and 22; 10 am to 3 pm)

CO Iloilo (March 8 and 22; 9 am to 4 pm)

CO Kidapawan (March 8 and 22; 9 am to 4 pm)

CO Legazpi (March 8 and 15; 10 am to 5 pm)

CO Lipa (March 8 and 22; 10 am to 5 pm)

CO Lucena (March 8 and 22; 9 am to 6 pm)

CO Malolos (March 8 and 22; 9 am to 3 pm)

CO Olongapo (March 8 and 22; 9 am to 4 pm)

CO Pagadian (March 8 and 22; 9 am to 4 pm)

CO Pampanga (March 8 and 29; 9 am to 3 pm)

CO Paniqui (March 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29; 9 am to 4 pm)

CO Puerto Princesa (March 8 and 22; 9 am to 4 pm)

CO San Nicolas (March 8 and 22; 9 am to 4 pm)

CO San Pablo (March 8 and 22; 10 am to 4 pm)

CO Santiago (March 8 and 22; 9 am to 4 pm)

CO Tacloban (March 8 and 22; 9 am to 4 pm)

CO Tagbiliran (March 8 and 22; 9 am to 4 pm)

CO Tagum (March 8 and 22; 9 am to 4 pm)

CO Zamboanga (March 8 and 22; 8 am to 4 pm)

COs with online appointment for authentication services

DFA Aseana (March 8 and 22; 9 am to 4 pm)

CO NCR East (March 8 and 22; 10 am to 5 pm)

CO NCR Northeast (March 8 and 22; 9 am to 4 pm)

CO NCR South (March 8 and 22; 10 am to 5 pm)

CO NCR West (March 15 and 22; 10 am to 5 pm)

CO Butuan (March 8 and 15; 10 am to 4 pm)

CO Cebu (March 8; 9 am to 4 pm)

CO Davao (March 15 and 22; 10 am to 5 pm)

Co Iloilo (March 8 and 22; 9 am to 4 pm)

CO La Union (March 8 and 22; 9 am to 4 pm)

CO Legazpi (March 8 and 15; 10 am to 5 pm)

CO Lucena (March 8 and 22; 10 am to 5 pm)

CO Pampanga (March 8 and 29; 9 am to 3 pm)

CO San Nicolas (March 8 and 22; 9 am to 4 pm)

CO Cagayan de Oro (March 8; 9 am to 4 pm)

