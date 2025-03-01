Ex-Minglanilla VM, 3 others nabbed for ‘illegal’ fencing of property

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A former vice mayor of Minglanilla town in southern Cebu and his three siblings were apprehended on Friday, February 28, on accusations that they ordered the fencing a lot there despite the absence of government permits.

On February 20, Judge Albie Charisse Faith Sojor of the Municipal Trial Court in Minglanilla issued a warrant for the arrest of former vice mayor Loben Geonzon, 49, for the violation of Section 301, in relation to Section 213 of Presidential Decree No. 1096 or the National Building Code of the Philippines.

Also arrested were his siblings: Atty. Lynette, 52, who is a former town councilor and currently a councilor of Brgy. Tunghaan; Glenson, 54; and Lonito.

The Geonzon siblings were collared in their residence in Brgy. South Poblacion in Naga City but were released from detention on the same day after they posted bail of P12, 000 each. The four own homes in Naga City and Minglanilla town, respectively.

Threat

In a social media post, Lynette hinted that their arrest could be related to her brother’s bid to seek election for Minglanilla town councilor in May.

She claimed that Loben received a threat even before he filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC).

“Sa wala pay nilangsad si Vice Loben giwarningan na nga ikiha Kung modagan pero ang gugma niya Sa taga Minglanilla nilabaw ug mipatigbabaw. Mao padayon ta pinangga namong Minglanilla,” Lynette said in her post.

(Even before Vice Loben filed his COC, he was already warned that charges will be filed against him if he would push with his plans, but his love for the people of Minglanilla prevailed. That is the reason why we will continue [with Loben’s election plans] our beloved people of Minglanilla.)

Illegal fencing

The Geonzons were accused of building a fence around their property in Minglanilla town even in the absence of government permits.

Notices were sent to them for the illegal construction, which they allegedly ignored.

Because of the construction of the fence, some nearby residents claimed that they could no longer access their homes, which prompted them to file a complaint before the Municipal Engineering Office.

Personnel from the Office of the Building Office (OBO), who were sent to inspect the area, noted that the construction of the fence was illegal.

Municipal Engineer Joselito Nacario sent notices to the Geonzons, but they merely made promises to secure the necessary permits as they went on with their construction.

“From the evidence presented thus far, the undersigned finds that there is prima facie evidence to charge the respondent for violation of Section 301, Chapter 3 (Illegal Construction) of PD No. 1096, otherwise known as the National Building Code of the Philippines, and that there is a reasonable certainty of conviction based on available witnesses and documentary evidence produced,” Assistant Provincial Prosecutor Ivy B. Susvilla-Layson said in her summary resolution that was approved by Provincial Prosecutor Ludivico Vistal Cutaran.

