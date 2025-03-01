Cebu, Bohol tracksters haul multiple golds in PRISAA-7 games

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuano and Boholano tracksters made strong statements on the opening day of the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Region 7 Games’ track and field event on Saturday, March 1, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) oval.

Cebu PRISAA’s male and female athletes finished Day 1 with 16 gold medals, each secured eight gold medals, along with 17 silver medals. Meanwhile, Bohol PRISAA’s high school tracksters impressed with seven gold medals and two silvers.

PRISAA National Games gold medalist Mark Mahinay led Cebu PRISAA’s charge, dominating the long-distance races with victories in the 1,500-meter and 10,000-meter runs. Joining him as a double gold medalist was Judy Grace Reposo, who reigned supreme in the women’s discus throw and javelin throw.

Other gold medalists for Cebu PRISAA included Angelica Mae Auman (200m women’s), Fred Binondo (200m men’s), Vylette Kay Alvez (800m women’s), Oswaldo Arcelo Jr. (800m men’s), Michella Zamora (1,500m women’s), Cherry Andrin (5,000m women’s), Kristine Tabarno (100m hurdles women’s), Jomar Torremocha (100m hurdles men’s), Kier Ponpon (400m hurdles men’s), Ray Dela Calzada (discus throw), Rick Angelo Sotto (triple jump men’s), and Shanily Nierves (long jump women’s).

Bohol PRISAA

In the secondary division, Bohol PRISAA’s gold medalists were led by Mark Bongalos, Justine Manuel Rosario, Earl Wayne Bitco, and Gwen Diaz, each securing two gold medals. Bongalos ruled the 200m and 400m runs; Rosario triumphed in the 1,500m and 5,000m runs; Bitco dominated the discus throw and javelin throw; while Diaz topped the long jump and triple jump.

Other gold medalists from Bohol PRISAA’s secondary division included Jiannah Ji Camposo (400m hurdles) and Rhain Gian Diaz (long jump boys’).

Cebu PRISAA’s high school athletes also contributed six gold medals, courtesy of Jormaine Pinamonang (200m girls’), Elliana Gabrielle Yap (1,500m girls’), Brandon Aquino (110m hurdles, 400m hurdles), Alejandra Maive Sande (discus throw), and Haile Marcel Cases (triple jump).

The relay events are set to take place on Sunday, March 2, at the same venue. Gold medalists in the Region 7 Games will advance to the National Games this April in Tuguegarao City.

